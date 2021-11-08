CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Disney+ Subscribers Get Early Theme Park Entry, Special Character Appearances, and Photo-Ops at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort on November 12

By Tom Corless
WDW News Today
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Disney+ Day, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservation on November 12 will enjoy special benefits across Disney theme parks, with some surprises in store as...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World Resort#Disneyland Park#Photo Ops#Hollywood Studios#Disney Photopass#Walt Disney Studios
themainstreetmouse.com

Spreading Kindness through Recognition at Walt Disney World Resort

From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Tristen Gell. It’s World Kindness Day, and we’re celebrating today with one incredibly special cast member who spreads kindness through recognition. Here at Disney, it’s no secret that The 5 Keys — safety, courtesy, show, efficiency and inclusion — are important to...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

WDWNT Daily Recap (11/13/21): Christmas Decor Budget Cut at Walt Disney World, Cosmic Rewind Paint Gets ‘Fixed’ Again, Disney Parks Golden Books, Holiday Treats at Disneyland, and More!

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, November 13, 2021.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
disneydining.com

The Absolute Best Donuts in Walt Disney World Resort

I love donuts! Seriously, my love for them is almost as big as my love for coffee, and that’s saying something. My favorites are traditional cake donuts, but really, I’ll eat any donut that is handed to me. Sometimes it’s a problem. Lucky for me, donuts and Disney World go...
RESTAURANTS
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Construction Spotted on a Disney World Park Icon!

One of the best things about Disney World is that it’s always changing! However, with change comes construction. Whether it’s new attractions like TRON: Lightcycle Run or big refurbishments like the EPCOT Transformation, chances are that you’ll spot some construction on your Disney trip!. Recently, we spotted some new construction...
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in November at Walt Disney World

November is a great month, filled with well-known holidays and seasonal observances that begin during its thirty days. It’s a good month for taking a pause, some time to smile and think about something you may especially appreciate or – as cheesy as it sounds – be thankful for. And it seems to us that if you’re at WDW, you’ve got LOTS that fall into that category!
LIFESTYLE
travelleaders.com

Walt Disney World Resort epic 50th celebration

For Walt Disney World® Resort's golden anniversary, no detail has been spared from embellishment. Theme Park icons are transformed into magnificent beacons of magic with some of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created. Cast members are at the heart of the 50th Anniversary celebration and will be sharing their magic throughout the parks. Classic favorites and new adventures are part of the EARidescent celebration, taking guests on an incredible journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment.
TRAVEL
wogx.com

It's time! Christmas arrives at Walt Disney World: See photos

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - It is officially November and Christmas decorations are going up at Walt Disney World. Guests at Magic Kingdom noticed several changes when visiting on Monday. "When we arrived at the park today and headed down Main Street, U.S.A., we noticed that the big and beautiful...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL
kennythepirate.com

New Extensions and Updates to Holiday Park Hours for Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has extended their hours during the holidays. If you have plans to visit in November or December, you will want to check these out. Previous hours for Thanksgiving week can be found HERE. Let’s take a look at some of the extensions we now see. Hours for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have all been extended on select weeks.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Limited Edition Gingerbread House and Resort Hotel Christmas Tree Collection Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Numerous new holiday pins have arrived at Walt Disney World. These include a gingerbread collection for all of the locations that usually have gingerbread displays, although only three displays have been confirmed for this year. Another collection of pins shaped like Christmas trees celebrates all of the Walt Disney World resort hotels.
LIFESTYLE
WSLS

Walt Disney World shares holiday food and drinks at resort hotels

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has shared details on its blog about some of the delicious food and drinks at its resort hotels for the holiday season. From festive gingerbread cookies to eggnog cheesecake — each resort has something perfect to bring some holiday cheer. Disney recently shared...
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Disney Offers Early Access to Parks, Other Perks for Disney+ Subscribers on November 12th

Disney is giving Disney+ subscribers some extra perks at its parks to celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12th. While the company's Disney+ Day serves as both an anniversary celebration for the streaming service and as a way to make a ton of announcements about upcoming series and features that will stream on Disney+, Disney will also give visitors to its parks some extra perks...provided they have a subscription to the service. Notably, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enter all theme parks at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland resort 30 minute earlier than usual. Additionally, visitors to Disney Hollywood Studio and Disneyland Park will get a "blue carpet experience" that includes special photo opportunities. "Fan favorite" Disney+ characters will also make special appearances at the parks, and other surprises are in store for subscribers as well.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy