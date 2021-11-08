Disney+ Subscribers Get Early Theme Park Entry, Special Character Appearances, and Photo-Ops at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort on November 12

Disney is giving Disney+ subscribers some extra perks at its parks to celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12th. While the company's Disney+ Day serves as both an anniversary celebration for the streaming service and as a way to make a ton of announcements about upcoming series and features that will stream on Disney+, Disney will also give visitors to its parks some extra perks...provided they have a subscription to the service. Notably, Disney+ subscribers will be able to enter all theme parks at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland resort 30 minute earlier than usual. Additionally, visitors to Disney Hollywood Studio and Disneyland Park will get a "blue carpet experience" that includes special photo opportunities. "Fan favorite" Disney+ characters will also make special appearances at the parks, and other surprises are in store for subscribers as well.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO