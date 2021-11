Spotify has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solon-based Findaway, a global leader in digital audiobook distribution, according to a Nov. 11 news release. Findaway, which was founded in 2005 alongside its Playaway pre-loaded audiobook player, will retain its headquarters in Solon. It will continue to be led by founder and CEO Mitch Kroll, who also lives in Solon. His daughter was bat mitzvah at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood in 2005.

SOLON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO