“Doesn’t obsession just become me?” Lindsey Jordan asks about halfway through her new album. The bittersweet truth is she’s right. Passion and heartbreak have been the great themes of Jordan’s brief, brilliant discography as Snail Mail. On her potential-laden 2016 EP Habit, released by Priests’ Sister Polygon label — and even more so on her promise-fulfilling 2018 debut album Lush for indie-rock standard-bearers Matador Records — Jordan often sang about the kind of youthful fixation that makes another person feel like God and breaking up with them feel like the end of the world. She made both of those records as a teenager, and they burned with an intensity of feeling often associated with young adulthood, her husky alto spinning melancholy melodies over prodigious guitar playing informed by a long continuum of underground favorites. “I’ll never love anyone else!” she proclaimed on “Pristine,” evoking sentiments familiar to anyone who has ever grieved an adolescent romance.

