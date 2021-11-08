Man pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan, suspect on the loose

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Police are searching for a man who pushed a subway rider onto tracks on Monday morning in what appears to be an unprovoked attack at a Manhattan station.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was on a platform at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca around 5:20 a.m. when another man came up and shoved him onto the tracks, police said.

No train was coming at the time he was pushed, according to police.

The victim made it back up onto the platform, although it’s unclear if he managed to climb up or if he was assisted.

Police said the victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene.

A search for the subway shover was ongoing Monday morning, police said. The NYPD hasn't provided a description of who they're searching for.