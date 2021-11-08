CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Raspberry Pi OS Includes Hidden Speed Boost and 64-Bit Option

By Les Pounder
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Raspberry Pi OS has today been announced, and it sees a number of changes under-the-hood, and a few that will be noticeable by end users. Chiefly, a new window manager, "mutter" which requires Raspberry Pi models with 2GB of RAM of greater. In a hidden bonus, YouTuber Jeff Geerling...

