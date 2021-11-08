CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Man arrested, charged in Sunday's murder in south Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzqxU_0cq0F5kR00

A man is now behind bars in Dallas, charged in yesterday's murder of a man in south Dallas.

Sunday afternoon, a man named James Davis was found bleeding in the parking lot of a business on Malcolm X Boulevard, a few blocks from Fair Park. He died at the hospital.

Detectives quickly determined the man they wanted for the killing was Kerry Webb who was booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge.

Chauvins KNEE 4 u.
7d ago

ahhh Sub-Saharans still leading the nation in murders... more than all other races combined... such good people.

