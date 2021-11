To say the Olympic Games in Tokyo did not go well for Japan’s Daiya Seto would be an understatement. Heading into the Games, Seto was a contender for multiple individual medals, and was the favorite for gold in the 400 individual medley. Ultimately, Seto struggled on home soil, failing to qualify for the final of the 400 medley and 200 butterfly in shocking developments. In the months since, though, Seto has rebounded with several strong outings in the short-course pool.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 6 DAYS AGO