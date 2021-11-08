Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Video tells the story of the grappleshot

Halo Infinite launches next month, and it seems 343 Industries is gearing up by dropping a new live action trailer: UNSC Archives — Unspoken. Check it out here. "Assigned to a freighter escaping the destruction of Harvest, two Marines confiscated alien energy shields while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault," the description reads. "Their heroics led to a technological breakthrough that accelerated the development of the Master Chief's defence system." The trailer is only a few minutes long, but has already met with a positive reaction from fans, some of whom say they're reminded of the "Believe" ad campaign for Halo 3.
