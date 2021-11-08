Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Video tells the story of the grappleshot

Halo Infinite is just a smidge over a month away, scheduled to release on both consoles and PC on December 8. But, even with it being so near, there are still things that players haven’t seen yet or that they’re just rolling out the details on, such as the 4v4 map set in New Mombasa. Titled “Streets”, the map is an arena space – classified as “medium to small” by level designer Cayle George. He also states that it works well with the Strongholds and Oddball modes.

