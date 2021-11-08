CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Trailers: Halo Infinite Video tells the story of the grappleshot

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft also has a new video Halo Infinite put on the...

gamingideology.com

wccftech.com

Halo Infinite Early Access Digital Bundle Listing Surfaces Alongside 4 Unannounced DLCs for the Game

A freshly-surfaced Halo Infinite listing on the Microsoft Store suggests that the upcoming shooter could receive an early-access digital bundle and at least 4 DLCs. The listing was discovered by “Aggiornamenti Lumia” and posted on Twitter. The Twitter account is known to post unpublished listings for both Windows and Xbox. Some days ago, the account already posted listings for three new Halo Infinite DLCs before adding that Microsoft and 343 Industries appear to be planning at least “4” new DLCs for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite | UNSC Archives - Unspoken

You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Assigned to a freighter escaping the destruction of Harvest, two Marines confiscated alien energy shields while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault. Their heroics led to a technological breakthrough that accelerated the development of the Master Chief's defense system.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite drops live action UNSC Archives — Unspoken trailer

Halo Infinite launches next month, and it seems 343 Industries is gearing up by dropping a new live action trailer: UNSC Archives — Unspoken. Check it out here. "Assigned to a freighter escaping the destruction of Harvest, two Marines confiscated alien energy shields while defending passengers from an enemy boarding assault," the description reads. "Their heroics led to a technological breakthrough that accelerated the development of the Master Chief's defence system." The trailer is only a few minutes long, but has already met with a positive reaction from fans, some of whom say they're reminded of the "Believe" ad campaign for Halo 3.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

New Halo Infinite Gameplay Video Reveals 4v4 Map “Streets” With Plenty Of Weapons To Snag Up

Halo Infinite is just a smidge over a month away, scheduled to release on both consoles and PC on December 8. But, even with it being so near, there are still things that players haven’t seen yet or that they’re just rolling out the details on, such as the 4v4 map set in New Mombasa. Titled “Streets”, the map is an arena space – classified as “medium to small” by level designer Cayle George. He also states that it works well with the Strongholds and Oddball modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Halo Infinite Video Shows the Backstory of Master Chief’s Newest Tool of The Trade

Today Microsoft released a brand new video dedicated to its massively-anticipated first-person shooter Halo Infinite. We meet the civilian engineer responsible for “Project Magnes” originally rejected by the UNSC, but ultimately adopted as the technology of Master Chief’s newest tool of the trade, the Grappleshot. Like the previous video of...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Master Chief's Grappleshot Takes The Spotlight In The Latest Halo Infinite Short Film

One new addition to the upcoming release Halo Infinite is the Grappleshot - you might have used it in the multiplayer. If you're curious to learn more about the new upgrade's backstory, then you should check out the latest UNSC Archives transmission, which touches on the surrounding lore. "Project Magnes" began life as a prototype device and was built by a civilian engineer at the height of the human-covenant conflict.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Developer Joins Respawn for New Star Wars Game

Halo Infinite senior multiplayer designer has departed 343 Industries and joined Respawn Entertainment, where he says he's working on a new Star Wars game. "I am happy to announce that today is my first day on the Jedi team as a Senior Encounter Designer @Respawn," Wren tweeted Monday. "I am so excited to be back on Star Wars and work with this incredible team."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Gameplay videos show network test playthroughs

You can spend $100 or more on a network test key on Ebay. Or you can just watch 30 minutes of gameplay Elden ring from the network test on YouTube. Some selected influencers and some media outlets have already been given permission to play with and share their impressions. Below...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Super Impossible Road Multiplayer Mode Trailer

Rogue Games also presents a new trailer super impossible road. It introduces the multiplayer mode of the game in more detail. super impossible road coming to Switch on December 9. PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X will follow in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Catch Some Rays This GFN Thursday With ‘Jurassic World Evolution 2’ and ‘Bright Memory: Infinite’ Game Launches

This week’s GFN Thursday packs a prehistoric punch with the release of Jurassic World Evolution 2. It also gets infinitely brighter with the release of Bright Memory: Infinite. Both games feature NVIDIA RTX technologies and are part of the six titles joining the GeForce NOW library this week. GeForce NOW...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Direct graphical comparison with the originals in the video

Tomorrow will appear Grand Theft Auto Trilogy digitally in stores, will follow December 7th a commercial version for consoles*. High time to treat yourself to the direct graphic comparison. IGN prepared it for us. Xbox fans will be excited tomorrow that GTA: San Andreas – Definitive Edition will also be...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprising PlayStation 4 update means a free PS4 and PS5 download revival

Unexpected news has confirmed the return of a free PS4 game that many believed was long dead. The Tomorrow Children was a free-to-play download available on PlayStation Store that disappeared in 2016 and was never expected to return to the former platform or PS5. But a surprise update this week...
VIDEO GAMES

