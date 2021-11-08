State Police Safely Locate 48-Year-Old Joseph Peluso

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over a dozen people on a party bus in New Jersey were arrested on weapons charges in October, state police say. State police say detectives learned multiple people in possession of weapons were on a party bus that would be traveling to the Trenton area via Interstate 195. Authorities stopped the bus in Hamilton Township around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. State police say those on board were seen trying to conceal several weapons. Detectives seized six guns, including two ghost guns, along with three high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and drugs. Fourteen people were arrested including one juvenile female. All 14 were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, among other charges.

