OXFORD -- Miami men’s basketball coach Jack Owens saw much of what he hoped to see in Thursday’s 69-44 exhibition-game tuneup win over Capital. The stat that stood out most to the fifth-year RedHawks coach was the 18 points they allowed in the second half after giving up 26 before intermission. Miami led, 28-26, at halftime before outscoring the Crusaders, 41-18, in the second half at Millett Hall.

OXFORD, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO