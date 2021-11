A crowd at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston unexpectedly began pushing toward the stage, causing panic and chaos, and leaving eight people dead, including a 14-year-old, authorities said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Saturday, the day after the tragedy that also left dozens injured. “Over the next several days, several weeks — could be even longer — we’ll take an in-depth look at everything that took place, why it took place, what steps we can do moving forward to mitigate an incident of this kind from taking place at any other point in...

