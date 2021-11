COMMISSION U.K. broadcaster ITV has commissioned Fremantle U.K. to produce a documentary film on British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently awaiting trial in a U.S. jail over her alleged involvement in the crimes of which Jeffrey Epstein was accused. Maxwell faces trial this year on charges of sex trafficking and the abuse of underage girls, which could see her jailed for decades. She denies her involvement in the crimes. “Ghislaine” (working title) will feature new interviews with key figures at the center of the case, including alleged victims and Ghislaine’s siblings, staff, friends, lawyers and investigators, some speaking publicly for the first...

