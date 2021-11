As the world enters 2022, many hotel ownership groups are directing marketing budgets to remain flat compared to 2021. With most media costs higher, this means hotels will automatically get less exposure for the same overall budget. The 2022 marketing budget should focus on three key areas: spend on acquisition channels to drive traffic from the top of funnel prospecting through to the bottom of the funnel engagement, tools on the website, and booking engine to improve the ROI of the various acquisition channels and investment in the hotel marketing team. Investing in hotel teams should be the property’s immediate priority. While investment in the team might have been seen as a non-revenue generating expense, 2022 will be much different.

