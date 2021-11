On November 5, Fleet Feet announced that it agreed to acquire JackRabbit, marking the biggest acquisition in the franchisor’s 45-year history. JackRabbit, originally called the Running Specialty Group, was founded in 2011 as a specialty running store consolidation effort by The Finish Line. Starting with the acquisition of the 18-unit The Running Company chain, The Finish Line snapped up local running shops across the country, including Run On!, Blue Mile, Boulder Running Company, and Roncker’s Running Spot, to become the second-largest run specialty chain after Fleet Feet by 2015 with more than 60 locations.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO