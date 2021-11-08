Man accused of being leader of drug ring pleads guilty in federal court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The man who authorities say was the leader of a drug ring pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy charge in federal court.

Korey Moody, 36, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of conspiracy with intent to possess and distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl before U.S Magistrate Judge Amanda M. Knapp in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 25 before U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent.

Moody was one of nine people charged in June on a 58-count indictment for selling drugs in the Youngstown area. An affidavit in the case said Moody gave drugs to others to sell. Moody is also accused of using a house on Delason Avenue on the South Side for selling and storing drugs. The indictment did not say if the home was on East Delason Avenue or West Delason Avenue.

Investigators used search warrants to get wiretaps to help build their case. At least 38 calls or texts dealing with drugs or drug transactions are listed in the indictment. Code words used by the defendants included “man,” “girl,” “boy,” “hardware,” “zipper,” “vick,” and “onion,” according to the indictment.

In one conversation, recorded Aug. 6, 2019, a drug customer complained to one of the defendants because she was given a different type of drug to try on orders from Moody, according to the indictment.

“They say it’s supposed to be better, that’s why I gave it to you,” Moody said on the phone call after he got on the phone, according to the indictment. “Try a little bit. If you don’t like it, I’ll give you what I gave you earlier.”

Prosecutors are also looking to seize a 2014 Jaguar that was confiscated from the drive of Moody’s Oakridge Drive home in Boardman when a search warrant was served there in December 2019.

According to court records, Moody is the first of the nine charged to enter a guilty plea in the case.

