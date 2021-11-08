BMC USA Appoints Marketing Manager

The importance and visibility of statistical modeling at Bank of America, while always large, is dramatically increasing. As such, the 100-person Consumer Behavior Modeling team has multiple newly opened positions. We are looking to hire excellent statisticians at all stages of their careers. The modeling team offers a compelling combination of professional opportunities. We work on some of the largest, most varied, and most important data in the world. The mathematical sophistication of our models ranges from direct and routine application of standard tools to advanced and even research-level approaches. Our scientific rigor is excellent. We write fully reproducible code and document our work with substantial formal scientific essays. We implement our models and track their performance with advanced multivariate SPC. We get the deepest satisfaction in seeing our models perform as we predicted. We continually train on the latest and most powerful tools.

