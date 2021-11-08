CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMC USA Appoints Marketing Manager

By SGB Media
 7 days ago

BMC USA announced it has hired Joan Hanscom as marketing manager. Hanscom, an industry veteran, joins the Swiss-cycling brand after serving as executive...

Sportico

McIlroy Fund Makes Another Splash in Golf With Troon Investment

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy is investing in golf course management company Troon, through his investment fund, Symphony Ventures. In partnership with private equity firm TPG Capital, Symphony Ventures aims to boost Troon with the addition of more capital and resources. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to close next month. Los Angeles-based private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners will maintain majority ownership of Troon, which it has held since 2017. Symphony Ventures has made more than a dozen investments since its founding in 2019 and has a growing portfolio, which includes dealings across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sgbonline.com

HitTrax And ProPlayAI Announce Partnership

InMotion Systems, the creator of the HitTrax Data Capture and Simulation System, has teamed up with 3MotionAI, creator of ProPlayAI to bring advanced biomechanics to its platform. HitTrax captures and simulates advanced baseball/softball metrics to help coaches and players. “Motion capture systems are costly, require specialized technicians and are obtrusive,”...
TECHNOLOGY
sgbonline.com

Puma Golf Expands Partnership With Golf Canada

Golf Canada and Puma Golf have announced an expansion of their partnership, naming Puma as the Official Apparel and Headwear Partner of Golf Canada’s National Team Program. As part of the three-year agreement, Team Canada players, coaches, and support staff with the National Amateur and Junior Squads will exclusively wear Puma’s golf apparel and headwear when representing Team Canada. In addition, athletes and coaches named to Team Canada for the 2024 Olympic Golf Competition in Paris will also wear Puma Golf’s apparel and headwear as part of the field-of-play uniform kit.
SPORTS
sgbonline.com

SquadLocker Appoints President

SquadLocker announced it has hired digital e-commerce veteran Scott Brazina as president and member of the company’s Board of Directors. He is responsible for the company’s strategy, sales, marketing, partnerships, product, customer experience, and go-to-market directive. Before SquadLocker, Brazina was CMO of Impact and vice president of MarTech and Media...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Manager#Usa Cycling#Hanscom#Swiss#Event Services#Abus Mobile Security
sgbonline.com

Ignik Announces Key Hires

Ignik announced it has added three new employees to its team—Ryan Flynn has been named the director, Global Sales; Brandon Ramirez joins as director, Art & Creative; and Andrew Lovejoy comes on as its customer service and fulfillment coordinator. Ryan Flynn brings years of experience in technology sales and business...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

LIV Golf Investments Hires Key Leadership Roles

LIV Golf Investments, led by golf legend Greg Norman, appointed Will Staeger as chief media officer. Also joining its leadership team are Slugger White, vice president, Rules & Competition Management and Jane MacNeille, vice president of communications. Staeger brings over 25 years of experience managing media rights deals and production...
WWE
sgbonline.com

Brian Moore Appointed Senior Vice President, Global Product, Saucony

Saucony, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., announced it had appointed industry veteran Brian Moore to senior vice president, global product, effective immediately. In his new role, Moore is responsible for guiding the company’s global footwear and apparel strategies, including design, development and product innovation. Moore reports to Saucony’s global brand president, Anne Cavassa and joins its senior leadership team.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

D1 Training Receives Strategic Investment From Princeton Equity Group

D1 Training announced that it has received a strategic investment from Princeton Equity Group, a franchise and multi-unit private equity firm, to accelerate its nationwide expansion. D1 Training has 61 locations with more than 125 locations in development. The brand’s 5-Star Training Program begins with its Division 1 strength and...
NFL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
sgbonline.com

Brooklyn Bicycle Names Chief Operating Officer

Brooklyn Bicycle Co. announced it has hired Brad Accettella as chief operating officer. He comes to Brooklyn Bicycle Co. from Guardian Bikes where he spent the last four years overseeing its product development and supply chain. Before that, Accettella was director, North America, for Eddy Merckx Cycles USA. Accettella will...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Callaway Golf Hikes Outlook As Golf’s Momentum Builds

“Our company is on a roll, and I’m very optimistic about the road ahead,” Chip Brewer, Callaway Golf’s president and CEO, told analysts after the company delivered strong third-quarter results that exceeded expectations despite supply chain hurdles and again raised its guidance for the year. “Callaway continued to benefit from...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Jack Wolfskin Appoints GM Commercial Europe

Jack Wolfskin Europe has appointed Natascha El Mahmoud, most recently as VP sales, as general manager, commercial, Europe as part of its new commercial management structure. The company’s retail and e-commerce businesses will continue to be managed by Stefan Kopp and Patrick Berresheim respectively. El Mahmoud, Berresheim and Kopp report directly to company’s CEO Richard Collier.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Gymshark Adds Tech Entrepreneur To Advisory Board

Gymshark announced that entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk is joining the company as an advisor to its board. This latest appointment comes as the U.K.-based fitness apparel brand is expanding its global presence. Founded in a garage in Birmingham, AL by Ben Francis in 2012, the company said it “employs almost 1000...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Titan Fitness Named Official Partner Of Spartan North America

Titan Fitness has signed on as an Official Partner of Spartan North America. The fitness equipment provider also becomes the Official Training Partner of the Spartan Fit App, the Official Partner of DEKA, the Official Fitness and Training Equipment Partner of Spartan North America, and the Official Partner of the Spartan Pro Team.
FITNESS
Travel Weekly

Leger Shearings appoints group product delivery manager

Escorted coach tours operator Leger Shearings Group has appointed Louise Heatley to the newly created role of group product delivery manager. She will lead the product and operations areas, taking responsibility for the product teams and developing and implementing product strategy across the Leger Holidays and Shearings brands. Heatley has...
ECONOMY
labelandnarrowweb.com

Arjobex-MDV Group appoints corporate sustainability manager

The Arjobex-MDV Group has announced the appointment of Mark Grimbley to the newly created role of Group corporate sustainability manager (CSR). Grimbley has been with the organization 20 years and has extensive experience in production, product development and ISO system development and management. Reporting to Group CEO Stephane Daveau, Grimbley will be responsible for creating an overarching strategic plan to deliver CSR across the Group’s operations and supply chain that will add mutual value to both its customers and the business.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Sportfishing Industry Association Appoints VP Of Communications

The American Sportfishing Association (ASA) announced that Mary Beth Long has joined the ASA staff as vice president of Communications. Long will lead the communications team to promote the Association and its initiatives through its government affairs policy work, its angler-based advocacy campaign, Keep America Fishing, ICAST, the sportfishing industry’s annual trade show, and fisheries conservation advocacy efforts.
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

Gap Appoints Board Member

Gap Inc. announced that Lisa Donohue has been elected to its Board of Directors. Donohue brings 30 years of global consumer, data and digital marketing leadership, including as CEO of two leading marketing agencies. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of NRG Energy, AcuityAds, Brown Jordan and She Runs It.
BUSINESS
Axios

Marketing Campaign Delivery Manager

The importance and visibility of statistical modeling at Bank of America, while always large, is dramatically increasing. As such, the 100-person Consumer Behavior Modeling team has multiple newly opened positions. We are looking to hire excellent statisticians at all stages of their careers. The modeling team offers a compelling combination of professional opportunities. We work on some of the largest, most varied, and most important data in the world. The mathematical sophistication of our models ranges from direct and routine application of standard tools to advanced and even research-level approaches. Our scientific rigor is excellent. We write fully reproducible code and document our work with substantial formal scientific essays. We implement our models and track their performance with advanced multivariate SPC. We get the deepest satisfaction in seeing our models perform as we predicted. We continually train on the latest and most powerful tools.
JOBS
eturbonews.com

Hawaiian Airlines Appoints Two New Managing Directors

Hawaiian Airlines appointed new managing directors of sustainability initiatives and investor relations. Hawaiian Airlines streghtening its sustanaibity efforts with focus on climate change issues as well. Hawaiian has pledged to offset emissons from international flights above 2019 levels. Hawaiian Airlines today appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability...
LIFESTYLE
sgbonline.com

Compass Diversified Announces Proposed Private Offering

Compass Diversified (CODI) announced the company intends, subject to market and other conditions, to commence an offering of $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in a private offering. CODI intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering to repay a portion of the outstanding balance under...
BUSINESS

