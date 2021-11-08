John Hogg: Volunteering gives life ‘more of a purpose’

CHARLOTTE – The founders of Mint Hill Wealth had two goals when they launched: first, to simplify their client’s finances and secondly to be proactive in creating wealth. After a combined 30+ years in the financial services industry, the partners were keenly aware most financial service firms look to manage what their clients have created on their own as opposed to helping them proactively create wealth. Practically speaking, this means their accredited investor clients have access to private companies and industries that are known to innovate and add value. For instance, Mint Hill Wealth’s clients have access to dozens of privately held companies that invest in renewable energy, direct real estate deals, opportunity zones, direct lending to small businesses, oil and natural gas partnerships, and a number of other private equity and alternative investment options.
Comments / 0