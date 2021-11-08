John Hogg: Volunteering gives life ‘more of a purpose’

Is your closet filled with some coats you would like to donate? There will be a Wall of Warmth set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. Starting Dec. 1, the coats will be all hung on a fence for people in need to anonymously come and take one. Community members are welcome to bring any coats and hang them on the fence also. We just ask that you only take one per person in need so that everyone that needs a coat can get one. Drop-off locations can be found at https://bit.ly/3D6rsDx.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO