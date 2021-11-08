CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

John Hogg: Volunteering gives life ‘more of a purpose’

By Marlisa Harding
Lake Charles American Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung adulthood can be especially difficult navigating the transition from high school to college and beyond. Take in the precarious nature of the last 18 months and there’s even more uncertainty for some than ever. John Hogg, a Sulphur native, returned home to work when his office switched to...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Press

Give your heart to volunteering

“Volunteers don’t necessarily have the time; they have the heart.”. It’s true. Our volunteers at The Hub on Smith do what they do because they have the heart to serve and make a difference. As we begin talking about gratitude and reflection of the kindness we receive, our volunteers come to mind. Their dedication to our organization does not go unnoticed and we want to highlight the work they are doing.
CHARITIES
Lincoln Journal Star

Volunteer rolls with Meals on Wheels for more than 50 years

As a volunteer for Tabitha Meals on Wheels, 92-year-old Laura Hynek is helping seniors like herself remain in their homes. According to a survey of Meals on Wheels senior clients, 90% said the delivery of a noon meal has allowed them to stay in their homes, shared Tabitha’s Director of Life Enrichment and Volunteers, Ruthi Thompson.
CHARITIES
Hutch Post

James: Time to volunteer and give to Salvation Army

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It may be hard to believe, but with the holiday season just around the corner, there are opportunities to volunteer with the Salvation Army coming up. "Ringing bells is coming up soon," said Maj. Paul James with the Salvation Army. "We're going to be starting that on the 20th. We also need volunteers for the toy shop and for Christmas baskets. There's a lot of things that takes a lot of manpower to make happen."
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sulphur, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
Sulphur, LA
Society
Daily Advance

Giving thanks for the whole of life

As I write this on Veterans Day my heart is filled with gratitude for the service that has been rendered by veterans. It has long seemed serendipitous to me that Veterans Day and Thanksgiving occur within the same month. The co-occurrence creates a kind of season of gratitude, with Thanksgiving Day set aside expressly for the purpose of giving thanks and Veterans Day providing a fine opportunity to offer thanks that are focused specifically on veterans and their service to the nation.
COMBAT SPORTS
villages-news.com

Volunteer and make a difference in the life of a child

“The power of that one strong adult relationship is a key ingredient in resilience — a positive, adaptive response in the face of significant adversity.” — C. Elizabeth Dougherty, The Science of Resilience: Why Some Children Can Thrive Despite Adversity. As we approach the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, many of...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Leader-Telegram

Farm gives 'real-life connections'

Philadelphia Elementary School has tried for years to teach students the importance of agriculture. The school’s miniature farm has gradually expanded over the years, first with a greenhouse for vegetables and then eventually two calves, about 20 chickens, two goats, one rabbit and two cats. “We’re kind of like old...
AGRICULTURE
Idaho State Journal

Your weekly guide to area volunteer and in-kind giving opportunities

Is your closet filled with some coats you would like to donate? There will be a Wall of Warmth set up in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot and Pocatello. Starting Dec. 1, the coats will be all hung on a fence for people in need to anonymously come and take one. Community members are welcome to bring any coats and hang them on the fence also. We just ask that you only take one per person in need so that everyone that needs a coat can get one. Drop-off locations can be found at https://bit.ly/3D6rsDx.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hogg
Lake Charles American Press

Mandy Thomas: So many opportunities to get plugged in

Mandy Thomas, a Sulphur resident and City Council representative, believes finding time to volunteer is an essential part of life no matter how busy one’s schedule may be. Professionally, Thomas works as a branch operations manager at First National Bank of DeRidder. She said she’s been fortunate to have a...
SULPHUR, LA
WZDX

Volunteers spend weekend giving food to families in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A group of local churches and organizations including the Huntsville City Schools System gave away three hundred food bags to families in need at Milton Frank Stadium on November 13. The volunteers gave away turkeys for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, fresh fruit and non-perishable items. The pastor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bay News 9

Clearwater Marine Aquarium volunteer says Winter saved her life

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Angelina Daugastio is one of the many people who volunteer at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. For her, it all started years ago when she first saw Dolphin Tale and her interest grew from there. “I started to watch her through a live cam that they used to...
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Photography#Advertising#Tableau
Herald-Palladium

Volunteers

The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers for its annual Red Kettle campaign. The donations that go into kettles are used to provide services and programs locally.
CHARITIES
The Mint Hill Times

Simplify And Create Wealth For Your Life’s Purpose

CHARLOTTE – The founders of Mint Hill Wealth had two goals when they launched: first, to simplify their client’s finances and secondly to be proactive in creating wealth. After a combined 30+ years in the financial services industry, the partners were keenly aware most financial service firms look to manage what their clients have created on their own as opposed to helping them proactively create wealth. Practically speaking, this means their accredited investor clients have access to private companies and industries that are known to innovate and add value. For instance, Mint Hill Wealth’s clients have access to dozens of privately held companies that invest in renewable energy, direct real estate deals, opportunity zones, direct lending to small businesses, oil and natural gas partnerships, and a number of other private equity and alternative investment options.
MINT HILL, NC
Axios Charlotte

Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back this fall in Charlotte

This guide is proudly presented by Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region ReStores. Love home decor and helping the community? Volunteer at one of the area’s seven ReStores. Needs rise during the holiday season, from coats to keep neighbors warm to food to fuel the day, If you’re in the giving spirit, here are […] The post Volunteer guide: 10 ways to give back this fall in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WALA-TV FOX10

Food pantries in need of more donations and volunteers as holidays approach

Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With the holiday season fast approaching, food pantries across Mobile and Baldwin counties need more donations and volunteers. Hundreds of meals line the tables inside the Food Pantry at Central Presbyterian Church. In the bags, some items include breads, chips, and even moon pies. On an average...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
powerofpositivity.com

16 Behaviors That Reveal Someone Who Lives a Purposeful Life

Do you know someone who has a uniquely purposeful life? They inspire everyone around them. They have a purposeful life that lights up everything they do, giving them a reason to be alive. Well-known poet, abolitionist, and philosopher, Ralph Waldo Emerson, expressed the meaning behind this lifestyle when he said this:
MICROSOFT
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Give Kids The World seeking volunteers for annual holiday lights spectacular

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Give Kids The World Village is looking for volunteers to help support its annual Night of a Million Lights Holiday Lights Spectacular. Scheduled to run from Nov. 12 through Jan. 2, organizers said Night of a Million Lights will provide the public with a rare glimpse inside Give Kids The World Village, an 89-acre, nonprofit resort that provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.
KISSIMMEE, FL
whiterocklakeweekly.com

Volunteers honored for giving back

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) gathered to celebrate the annual Champion of Children dinner Oct. 14 at The Rustic. The event annually recognizes those in the community who are standing up for the best interests of children. The event raised more than $300,000 for Dallas CASA, which provides trained community volunteers for child victims of abuse or neglect living in the protective care of the state. Volunteers are often the only constant adult during a frightening time in a child’s life.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Teaching Spanish the perfect job for Marketta Parker

Marketta Parker, a Spanish teacher at Sulphur High School, has found the perfect job. The 14-year veteran teacher said she considers herself extremely blessed to be teaching a foreign language. “People often joke that someone has to retire or die for a position to open, but for me no one...
SULPHUR, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy