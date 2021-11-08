CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Season of the Witcher: Inside Netflix's rapidly expanding cinematic universe

By Nick Romano
EW.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren S. Hissrich vividly recalls sitting in the lobby of Netflix HQ, staring up at a mural of The Defenders while grazing on a bounty of free candy. (Netflix apparently has some "amazing snacks" at its Hollywood offices.) That was August 2017, just after the writer-producer finished working on the Marvel...

ew.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Netflix Is Apologizing And Removing Offensive Character From Neil Patrick Harris' New Show After Complaint

In this day and age, Hollywood has been making serious efforts to become more inclusive when it comes to the kinds of people being featured in films and TV series. This, ideally, means showing multidimensional characters who don’t fall into long-used stereotypes or clichés. Though in recent years, some productions have still received backlash for using such tropes, and Neil Patrick Harris’ upcoming Netflix show is the latest to receive criticism. Veteran actress Ada Morris recently complained about an offensive character she discovered and, now, the streamer is apologizing and removing the role from the series.
TV SERIES
film-book.com

A Pair of Paramount Science Fiction Films Get Their Release Dates Shifted

Two Upcoming Science Fiction Films From Paramount Get Pushed Back. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the latest Star Trek project have found their release dates shifted from their originally scheduled opening days. Paramount loves delaying blockbuster movies. Or so it seems. A few months ago, the studio delayed their...
SCIENCE
digitalspy.com

The Witcher boss teases death in season 3

The Witcher spoilers follow. The Witcher is returning to Netflix soon, but before we get too excited for the show's second season, Lauren S Hissrich has warned of "death" in season three. Hey, at least we know not to get too attached to any characters now, right?. Ahead of the...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
thedigitalfix.com

Todd McFarlane developing new TV slate, potential Spawn cinematic universe

Big things are afoot with Image Comics co-founder Todd McFarlane, and they might contribute to something major for Spawn. McFarlane Films has a new division for developing TV series, mentioning during the announcement that a Spawn movie franchise could be happening. McFarlane Films has signed a first look deal with...
TV SERIES
Morning Journal

‘Eternals’ stumbles into the Marvel Cinematic Universe | Movie review

Ever wonder what would happen if the acclaimed director of lower-budget, grounded-in-reality drama — say Chloé Zhao of “Nomadland” — were given the cash to make a splashy entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Wonder no more, as Zhao — months after her 2020 film was awarded the Academy Award...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Andrzej Sapkowski
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Michelle Yeoh
IGN

Netflix's The Witcher: Striga, Kikimora, Leshy, and Every Other Monster (So Far)

SPOILERS AHEAD for Season 1 and 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher!. Netflix's The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, the famous monster hunter. Throughout the series, many monsters find a way to get in Geralt or another character's way. And we figured you might want some back story or explanation on who and what these various critters are...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Will Season 1 and 2 of CW’s “Stargirl” Be On Netflix?

“Stargirl” was successful to move to the wide multiverse of DC in The CW, but most fans are wondering if the series will make it to Netflix. There are so many TV shows, series, and movies that you can currently stream on the streaming giant. So the series creators of any new series will surely want their creation to stream on the streamer. Due to the wide popularity and viewership of Netflix, it will be beneficial for not only the series creators but also the fans and viewers.
TV SERIES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher Season 2 in First Reviews

Although the premiere of The Witcher season 2 is still a month away, some people have already had a chance to see the first episodes. Initial impressions seem to herald improvements in many elements, including a more linear storyline and improved technical aspects. The first season of The Witcher from...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

How What We Do in the Shadows Spawned an Unlikely Cinematic Universe

Chris Connor on the What We Do in the Shadows cinematic universe…. When What We Do in the Shadows premiered in 2014, Taika Waititi was several years away from becoming the name he is today and Jemaine Clement’s talents as shown on Flight of the Conchords may well have slipped under the radar of many. In the years that have followed Waititi in particular has gone on to greatness directing the hugely successful blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok and winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verse#Netflix Series#Morality#Netflix Hq#Defenders
sacramentosun.com

Netflix's 'Squid Game' season 2 in discussions

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): 'Squid Game' fans rejoice! Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has recently confirmed the plans for season 2 of the record-breaking Netflix original series. On Monday night, 'Squid Game' creator Hwang Dong-hyuk and stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, and Jung Ho-yeon appeared for a special screening and Q...
TV SERIES
Elle

Have We Reached the Peak of the Diana Cinematic Universe?

The great irony of Diana, the late Princess of Wales, was simple: She was as much a creator of media as she was its creation. The British press might have forced the blushing teenaged “English Rose” to blossom, but Diana’s own tactics are why, 24 years after her tragic death, multiple award-nominated celebrities are playing her. In the decades since the young Diana Spencer crept down the aisle in an overflowing taffeta wedding gown, more than a dozen actresses have attempted to match her magnanimity. Madonna tried it. Naomi Watts tried it. Most recently, Kristen Stewart has tried it. And as one of the first and only films about the late princess to achieve critical acclaim, Stewart’s Spencer begs the question: What happened differently this time? And have we finally reached the pinnacle of Diana’s clutch on pop culture?
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy