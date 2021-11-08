CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sustainable luxury: Bentley’s innovative approach to going green

By Hugo Griffiths
AutoExpress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as Art Deco was inspired by the trains and ocean liners from the turn of the last century, so current design aesthetics are impacted by today’s transport trends. Electrification has been the most significant theme over the last decade or so, and with modern, battery-powered vehicles having had a good...

HipHopDX.com

Offset Owes Luxury Car Company Over $950K After Failing To Return Bentley

Migos rapper Offset is reportedly feeling the fallout from a recent lawsuit. As explained by Complex, Platinum Motorsports (or Platinum Transportation Group)—a luxury vehicle rental business in Los Angeles—filed a lawsuit over a Bentley he allegedly didn’t return — and now it’s costing him $950,027.35. In February, TMZ reported Platinum...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Miami

Bentley, the High-Priced British Luxury Car Brand, Is Seeing Record Sales

Bentley, the ultra-high end British car maker, is enjoying some of its best years. The century-old automaker reached record sales of 11,206 units in 2020, despite the pressures of the coronavirus pandemic. That momentum carried into this year. The first half of 2021 also already yielded more profits than the company earned in any year before.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why Bentley is seeing booming sales, and what the future holds for the luxury car maker

Bentley makes ultra-luxury cars with prices that can reach millions of dollars. If you want a massive 5,000 or 6,000-pound vehicle with a 12-cylinder engine that can top 200 miles per hour and accelerate as fast as many Porsches, Bentley might be the car for you. But Bentley is planning to gut those engines for an electric car future.
CARS
jupitermag.com

Approachable Luxury with Ally Whalen

For designer Ally Whalen, home is where her heart is. After years of designing children’s clothing for Healthtex, followed by a stint as director of corporate sales for Simplicity Interiors, she decided to follow her dream of becoming an interior designer. “I was inspired by my background in fashion,” says...
INTERIOR DESIGN
#Plug In Hybrid#Luxury Cars#Hybrid Cars#The Bentley Flying Spur#The Flying Spur Hybrid#Manu
ArchDaily

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture

How Emerging Practices Approach Sustainability in Architecture. The climate crisis has become a staple of the architecture discourse, with the field slowly acknowledging its contribution to environmental issues and seeking to reframe its values and approaches. However, there is an evident lack of commitment and consistency in addressing the matter and an absence of systemic change. Emerging practices, organizations and startups are carving a new architecture practice, slowly unfolding a paradigm shift beyond "green" add-ons and technical equipment. Addressing environmental issues on multiple levels, from policy and design strategies to materials and construction processes, the following are some of the actors reframing the profession's relationship with sustainability.
ENTERTAINMENT
BMW BLOG

BMW at COP 26 Climate Summit: The key to sustainability is innovation

This weekend, the COP 26 Climate Summit in Glasgow kicked off and BMW was part of the proceedings, as it has since 2008. The main topic discussed by world leaders at the summit, as usual, was the climate change we’re experiencing right now and how to address it. BMW has been a traditional partner of the Sustainable Innovation Forum since the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris, in 2015. This year, the BMW CEO gave a speech at the event today, highlighting the vision of the company moving forward.
CARS
Gear Patrol

Where Luxury Overlaps Sustainability: Meet Ground Cover

Avery Ginsberg — an NYC-based multi-hyphenate: YouTuber, fashion designer, model photographer, Garment Worker Protection Act organizer — has been vegan since 2017. His vegan cooking blog, hosted on Instagram as @songfromforestfloor, stretches as far back as 2019, when he posted his first image, breakfast (oat muffins and cashew yogurt with lemon zest, blueberry dust and a smattering of mint leaves).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rough Guides

How to go green: 10 tips for sustainable holidays

With the climate crisis a hot topic these days, ‘sustainability’ is a buzzword that gets bandied around a lot. You see it gracing the marketing bumf for those in the tourist industry, eager to tap into the growing trend for green travel. But sustainability isn’t only about hotels cutting back on washing towels or putting their recycling into the correct bins. It means balancing our needs with the needs of those around us, and generations to come.
ENVIRONMENT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

5 Ways to Boost Sustainable Innovation in Packaging Operations

Gone are the days when packaging was seen as something solely needed to make products safer and easier to handle while also protecting them during storage, transport and delivery. Driven by changing consumer demands and expectations, as well as supply chain efficiency initiatives, packaging has become a a strategic component of the entire supply chain.
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Car With the Worst Technology

Three decades ago, cars were technologically primitive by today’s standards. Airbags were not mandatory until 1991. Today, the advances have come so far that people anticipate having safe, self-driving cars by the end of the decade. The auto industry faces two challenges as technology systems become more complex. One is that drivers find them so […]
CARS
University at Buffalo Reporter

Going green — or greenwashing?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As secondhand clothing sales surge to all-time highs, new research from the University at Buffalo School of Management has identified which resale strategy is best for the environment — and the bottom line. Driven by a desire to live sustainably, more consumers are purchasing used clothing, pushing...
BUFFALO, NY
Architectural Digest

This Innovative Mozambique Resort Is a Triumph in Sustainable Design

When Nina Flohr set out to build Kisawa Sanctuary, a new beach resort located on Benguerra Island, off the coast of southern Mozambique, she had a very clear mandate. “I wanted the architecture guided by what we saw around us,” says Flohr, referring to the waves of the Indian Ocean and the giant dunes that surround the property’s 22 bungalows, spread out across 750 acres. The aim was to blend rather than to interrupt. Kisawa, which opened this fall, is being touted as the first 3D-printed resort, but Flohr sees that as only one component of the sustainable-design mission. “I think using 3D printing is an example of the spirit of the place,” says the Swiss-born entrepreneur, who served as creative director of VistaJet until 2016. In fact, she used the technology to make building materials from what was already at hand: namely, sand and seawater. This mortar became the blocks used to realize everything from the natural texture of some façades to the floors to the soaking tubs in the guest bathrooms.
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

Men's Luxury Loungewear

Fear of God 'Home', the new lifestyle line belonging to Jerry Lorenzo's fashion label Fear of God, has unveiled its first-ever men's loungewear collection. The concise new capsule offers a range of luxury items that intend to elevate mens' at-home living experiences. Made from handcrafted Italian fabrics and materials, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AutoExpress

New Rivian R1T ride review

Our first taste of the Rivian R1T leaves us feeling this could be a brand about to break out the Tesla-style hype all over again. And there’s word of a UK factory – a strong sign this brand could land in the UK. In the town of Normal, Illinois, USA,...
CARS
AutoExpress

Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs updated for 2022

Peugeot has revised the 3008 and 5008 SUVs for 2022, including a minor design refresh and revised equipment lists, similar to the update recently announced for the 508 saloon. Both are offered with a choice of five trim-levels, called Active Premium, Allure and Allure Premium, GT and GT Premium. The top two models come with a range of sporty styling tweaks, larger alloy wheels, sports seats and a contrasting black roof.
CARS
AutoExpress

New 2021 Lexus RX Premium Sport Edition launched

The new Lexus RX Premium Sport Edition is a special-edition version of the Japanese brand’s flagship SUV, featuring a handful of styling tweaks and some more standard equipment. Like the standard Lexus RX, the Premium Sport Edition is available in a choice of two wheelbases and three seating layouts. Prices...
CARS
AutoExpress

New MG ZS EV 2021 review

The new MG ZS EV still offers no-nonsense, no-frills electric motoring – just over a longer distance than before and for slightly more money. It’s a bargain EV for those prioritising range and roominess on a budget, but there are compromises to make on quality. It won’t suit everyone, but it’s an appealingly affordable electric SUV.
CARS
golfbusinessnews.com

New luxury villas go on sale at Palmares

Palmares Ocean Living & Golf in Portugal’s Western Algarve has unveiled its latest tranche of luxury villas available for private sale. Real estate developer Kronos Homes has spent the last two years building homes at the resort, which is located between the Alvor Estuary and the bay of Lagos. Now, the company has revealed the resort’s latest addition, a brand new four-bedroom villa that directly overlooks the golf course with far-reaching views over the Bay of Lagos and the surrounding countryside.
REAL ESTATE
AutoExpress

'It’s heartening to see Toyota try something different with the Aygo X'

We're big fans of small cars here at Auto Express. They’re large enough for the majority of use cases, they’re generally more economical and they’re often among the cheapest new cars you can get onto your driveway. Small wonder that manufacturers call them “access points” to their wider ranges. That’s...
CARS
AutoExpress

Car manufacturers shun COP26 proposal

A COP26 commitment for car manufacturers to end the sale of new non-zero-emission vehicles globally is struggling to attract support from major brands. The full details of the proposals are yet to be revealed, but manufacturers who sign up will be expected to stop selling non-zero-emission vehicles (anything with an internal-combustion engine) globally by 2035 or earlier.
ECONOMY

