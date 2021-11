It looks like there is finally a timeframe set for Pascal Siakam’s return this season. According to NBA Today’s Justin Termine, Siakam’s agent Todd Ramasar has announced that the Raptors forward’s tendered schedule to return from his shoulder injury will be within the next two weeks. However, Toronto has not released an official statement on their plans for Siakam to make his season debut.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO