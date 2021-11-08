Huntsville man dies from injuries sustained in Halloween wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One man has died following a wreck on Halloween afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Raequon Mikal Carter, 24, was injured after the Chrysler 300 he was riding in left Winchester Road near Maysville Road and hit a drainage ditch around 4:38 p.m.

Carter, who was one of three injured in the Chrysler 300, died at the hospital Thursday, Nov. 4.

