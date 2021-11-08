CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Huntsville man dies from injuries sustained in Halloween wreck

By Bobby Stilwell
 7 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – One man has died following a wreck on Halloween afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Raequon Mikal Carter, 24, was injured after the Chrysler 300 he was riding in left Winchester Road near Maysville Road and hit a drainage ditch around 4:38 p.m.

Carter, who was one of three injured in the Chrysler 300, died at the hospital Thursday, Nov. 4.

32nd Anniversary of the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15th, 1989 a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 in the afternoon the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
