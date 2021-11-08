CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 7-Nov. 13): Earnings Taper Off, Multiple Conference Presentations, IPOs And More

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qDBLf_0cq07iZG00

Biotech stocks reversed course and closed the week ended Nov. 5 lower, squandering the gains notched early in the week.

What was good news for Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) turned out to be negative for several others engaged in COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research. Pfizer announced Friday its oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalization or death by 89%.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK: NYSE), which also has a competing medication in the pipeline, shed close to 10% on Friday.

Stocks also reacted to the earnings, which came in thick and fast during the week. Five stocks belonging to the biotech and diagnostics spaces, debuted on Wall Street during the week.

Here are the key upcoming catalysts that biotech investors are on in the unfolding week:

Health Care Conferences:

  • American College of Rheumatology, or ACR, Convergence 2021: Nov. 3-9 (virtual)
  • BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series: Emerging Trends and Therapeutics in Oncology: Nov. 8 (virtual event)
  • Credit Suisse 30th Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: Nov. 8-11 (virtual conference)
  • 14th Clinical Trial On Alzheimer's Disease, or CTAD, 2021: Nov. 9-12 (in Boston)
  • 6th Respiratory Syncytial Virus Network, or RESVINET, Conference: Nov. 10-12 (virtual meeting)
  • Society For Immunotherapy of Cancer: Nov. 10-14 (hybrid event, to be held in Washington, D.C. and to be available virtually)
  • Connective Tissue Oncology Society, or CTOS, 2021 Annual Meeting: Nov. 10-13 (virtual meeting)
  • American Academy of Ophthalmology, or AAO, 2021 Meeting: Nov. 12-13 (in New Orleans)
  • American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, AASLD, The Liver Meeting 2021: Nov. 12-15 (virtual meeting)

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Liver Meeting Presentations

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA): Phase 1b data for EDP-514 in viremic, chronic hepatitis B infected patients
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR): Preliminary results from a Phase 1 study evaluating a single dose of VIR-3434, a novel neutralizing, vaccinal monoclonal antibody, for hepatitis B infection (Friday, at 8 a.m.)
  • Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ: VACC): Interim results of HBV001, a Phase 1 study evaluating therapeutic vaccination with ChAdOx1-HBV in healthy volunteers and patients with chronic hepatitis B infection; Phase 1b/2a study of heterologous ChAdOx1/MVA therapeutic vaccination combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's (NYSE: BMY) low-dose Opdivo in virally-suppressed patients with CHB under nucleos(t)ide analogues
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA): results of a subpopulation pharmacokinetic and safety analysis from the Phase 1 trial of RG6346, which Dicerna is developing in collaboration with Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; interim Phase 1 data from Belcesiran in Alpha 1-antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease
  • Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN): safety And tolerability Of LPCN 1144 treatment In biopsy confirmed NASH subjects from the Phase 2 LiFT study
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS): data on the effects of its GalNAc-siRNA, AB-729, in chronic hepatitis B patients on nucleos(t)ide analogue therapy
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA): Phase 2 data for AXA1665 in overt hepatic encephalopathy and data from the Phase 2b study of AXA1125 in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease patients
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV): results from a pivotal phase 3 study of 3-antigen HBV vaccine containing pre-S1, pre-S2 and S antigens
  • CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR): data from the Phase 1a/1b clinical study of CB4211 in obese subjects with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS): data on ALG-000184 in treating chronic hepatitis B patients
  • Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX): Phase 2 data for Rusfertide in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis. (Saturday)

CTAD Presentations

  • Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC): Phase 1 data for AL003 in Alzheimer's disease, update on the Phase 2 study of AL001 in frontotemporal dementia patients carrying a granulin mutation
  • Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS): positive clinical outcomes of posiphen in two phase 2a studies - Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU): topline results from Phase 2 study of Semorinemab in Alzheimer's disease; additional Phase 2 data for ACI-24 in Alzheimer's disease
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB): topline results from TANGO, a Phase 2 study of gosuranemab in participants with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX): topline results from the Phase 2/3 study of Atuzaginstat in mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease

CTOS Meeting Presentations

  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP): Phase 2 data of afamitresgene autoleucel in patients with advanced synovial sarcoma or myxoid/round cell liposarcoma
  • Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT): interim clinical data update for ONCT-216 in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma
  • Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ: INBX): update from the Phase 2 expansion cohort for INBRX-109 in patients with conventional chondrosarcoma

AAO Meeting Presentations

  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY): Phase 2b data for GB-102 in wet age-related macular degeneration
  • Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP): Phase 2 data for oral APX3330 in diabetic retinopathy/diabetic macular edema; Phase 2 data for phentolamine ophthalmic solution and low-dose pilocarpine for treating presbyopia
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX)/ Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD): two-year results from the Phase 1/2a study of subretinal RGX-314 gene therapy for treating neovascular AMD and an update on suprachoroidal trials
  • EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT): interim Phase 1 data from DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet AMD

SITC Meeting Presentations

  • Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS): data from the Phase 1/1b trial of mupadolimab in solid tumors, as well as from the Phase 2 study of mupadolimab in human papilloma virus positive head and neck squamous cell cancers
  • Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): Phase 1b data for NKTR-255 plus cetuximab in patients with solid tumors
  • Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP): results from a Phase 2 study of eftilagimod alpha and Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; data from Phase 2 study of eftilagimod alpha and Keytruda in patients unselected for PD-L1 expression in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma
  • Genmab A/S (NASDAQ: GMAB) & BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX): results of the Phase 1/2 trial evaluating investigational bispecific antibody, GEN1042 in patients with advanced solid tumors as well as Phase1/2 data for GEN1046 in solid tumors
  • Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL): data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of RP2, as a single agent and combined with Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors
  • Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI): final clinical data from the Phase 1b study vidutolimod, in combination with Keytruda or as a monotherapy in melanoma
  • NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC): preclinical data for its lead drug candidate, NC318
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS): Phase 2b data for TAVO and Keytruda in melanoma patients
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN): Phase 1 clinical data for KD033 in patients with metastatic or locally advanced solid tumors

Earnings

Monday

  • Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) (after the close)
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) (after the close)
  • Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) (before the market open)
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) (after the close)
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) (after the close)
  • Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) (after the close)
  • Nevro Corp. (NYSE: NVRO) (after the close)
  • ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) (after the close)

Tuesday

  • Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) (before the market open)
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCI) (before the market open)
  • Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) (before the market open)
  • Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) (before the market open)
  • BioNTech (before the market open)
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) (before the market open)
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) (before the market open)
  • ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) (after the close)
  • FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) (after the close)
  • Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (after the close)
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) (after the close)
  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) (after the close)
  • Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) (after the close)
  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) (after the close)

Wednesday

  • Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) (before the market open)
  • 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) (after the close)
  • Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) (after the close)
  • Friday
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) (before the market open)

IPOs

IPO Pricing

Dallas, Texas-based Vaxxinity (NASDAQ: VAXX), a biotech company having a proprietary platform designed to harness the immune system to convert the body into its own drug factory, has filed for offering 6.7 million shares of its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, The offering is expected to be priced between $14 and $16. The company has applied for listing its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "VAXX."

IPO Quiet Period Expiry

  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG)
  • Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD)
  • MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) stock rose 15.92% to $5.35 during Friday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $151.7 million. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock rose 3.42% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) stock rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Kala Pharma Acquires Ocular Surface Disease-Focused Company

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has acquired Combangio Inc, a private company developing regenerative biotherapies for severe ocular surface diseases. Combangio is developing CMB-012, a secretome therapy, to address the complex wound healing process in persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) and other severe ocular diseases driven by impaired corneal healing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

MediPharm Labs Sees 16.5% QoQ Increase In International Medical Cannabis Sales, Announces New CEO

CBD-focused pharmaceutical company MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX:LABS) (OTCQX:MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) announced its financial results on Monday for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30. During the third quarter of 2021, the Barrie, Ontario-based company generated $5.4 million, up by roughly 6.9% sequentially. In addition, it posted a 16.5% sequential...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Biotech#Pfe#Paxlovid#Merck Co Inc#Mrk#Credit Suisse#Ctad#Resvinet#Ctos#Aao#Aasld#The Liver Meeting 2021#Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Benzinga

What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $318.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $247.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AMD
Benzinga

Recap: Rockwell Medical Q3 Earnings

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Rockwell Medical their estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.07, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $708,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

SPX To Buy Cincinnati Fan From Dominus Capital For Undisclosed Sum

SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) has agreed to purchase Cincinnati Fan & Ventilator Co., Inc., from Dominus Capital L.P. for undisclosed financial terms. Mason, Ohio-based Cincinnati Fan & Ventilator manufactures engineered air moving solutions for OEM applications across a diverse range of industries. It has approximately 215 employees in the U.S. and the U.K.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Recap: ThermoGenesis Holdings Q3 Earnings

ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ThermoGenesis Holdings their estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.08, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $803,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Stelco, Bound To Build Upon Solid Q3 Results For Next Quarter

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) had a riveting third quarter after boosting dividends beyond expectations. Driven by soaring steel prices, the Canadian firm reported adjusted earnings of $787 million against an RBC Capital Markets estimate of $680 million and a $690 million consensus. With these results, the company is set to raise dividends again in Q4.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 20.42% to $1.71 during Monday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $33.4 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today. XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock rose 6.53% to $1.63. This security traded at a volume of 452.8K shares come close, making up 23.49% of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PLBY Group Q3 Highlights: Playboy Parent Reports 67% Revenue Growth, Highlights Strategic Roadmap And NFTs

Lifestyle company and brand licensor PLBY Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY) reported third-quarter financial results Monday after market close. Here are the highlights for investors to know. What Happened: PLBY Group, which is the owner of Playboy, announced third-quarter revenue of $58.4 million, up 67% year-over-year and beat the consensus estimate...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: RMR Group Q4 Earnings

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 05:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. RMR Group their estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.49, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

J&J Snack Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. J&J Snack Foods their estimated earnings by 19.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $1.28, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Griffon (GFF)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Griffon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on August 18, 2021. Griffon’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $January 27, 2022. Q. Is Griffon (GFF) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Griffon. Q. What sector and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU)?

Q Does DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for DouYu International Hldgs. When is DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reporting earnings?. A. DouYu International Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 16, 2021. Q. Is DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Telos Falls After Q3 Results; Creative Realities Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 36,082.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.35% to 15,806.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,677.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,916,190 cases with around 783,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,447,530 cases and 463,650 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,957,960 COVID-19 cases with 611,310 deaths. In total, there were at least 254,144,870 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,117,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy