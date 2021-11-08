CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WashingtonExaminer

US opens travel for noncitizens from Europe, Canada, and Mexico

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eRgbp_0cq05cLK00


T he United States opened travel for noncitizens from Mexico , Canada, and most of Europe on Monday for individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Travelers from Europe also need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to updated rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WE HAVE TWO NEW COVID TREATMENTS AND MULTIPLE VACCINES — SO LET'S GET BACK TO NORMAL

The vaccination protocol applies to people over the age of 18, though those between the ages of two and 18 must be tested. There is no requirement for testing at land borders.

U.S. citizens have been allowed to enter the country throughout the pandemic.

Airlines are responsible for enforcing these rules and could be charged up to $35,000 per violation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Airports in Europe have begun the climb back to their pre-pandemic levels, filled with people heading to see loved ones for the first time since March 2020.

One woman at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France told the Associated Press that she had been separated from her husband for that entire time, and she was finally going to see him in New York. A grandmother said that she was going to see her twin grandchildren in San Francisco, who were babies when she last visited.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Pandemic travel news: US borders open as more of Europe is rated 'very high' risk

After nearly 20 months of closed borders, the US finally opened to vaccinated international visitors on Monday, November 8. But transatlantic travel remains an ever changing landscape, with this week also seeing more European destinations added to the CDC's highest risk travel category. And as European Covid cases continue to...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Canada#France#United States#The Associated Press#Washington Examiner
kfgo.com

Leaders of US, Mexico and Canada to meet in Washington on Nov. 18

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold their first in-person meeting in Washington on Nov. 18, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Wednesday. The meeting, which will be the first summit of the three leaders in five...
WASHINGTON STATE
mynbc5.com

US land border reopens to leisure travelers from Canada. So what's the catch?

SWANTON, Vt. — Americans who live near the border with Canada likely noticed another step Monday in the long economic and social recovery from COVID-19: the U.S. land border with Canada reopening to non-essential travel. “This is my happy place,” said Tonya Dickenson of Montreal of Vermont, where she has...
WORLD
wnmufm.org

US reopens land borders to Mexico, Canada

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)— The U.S. reopens its northern and southern land borders to non-essential, fully-vaccinated travelers beginning Monday. The borders closed in March of last year to limit the spread of COVID-19. Only those doing what the government called “essential” work could cross. Now anyone can pass through customs by...
U.S. POLITICS
lonelyplanet.com

The US is open to international travelers from today - here's what you need to know

The United States is lifting a series of COVID-19 travel bans for much of the world today and introducing vaccine requirements for foreign visitors. As of today, international travelers can also cross into the US via its land borders for the first time in more than a year and a half due to the pandemic. Here are the key aspects that anyone planning to enter the US from November 8 needs to be aware of.
U.S. POLITICS
houstonpublicmedia.org

US-Mexico border reopens to ‘non-essential’ travel

Land ports along the U.S.-Mexico border reopened Monday to "non-essential travel" for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In March of 2020, then president Donald Trump restricted all "non-essential" travel through U.S. border land ports in response to COVID-19. That designation included tourism, shopping, and visits to see friends and family.
U.S. POLITICS
WLNS

Emotional reunions after US-Canada Border opens for travel

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People from around the world can finally visit the US again for non-essential travel, as long they are vaccinated. It’s been more than a year and a half since recreational travel was blocked at the start of the pandemic. The Department of Homeland Security announced the changes to travel back in […]
LANSING, MI
Fronteras Desk

Vaccinated tourists from Canada, Mexico allowed to U.S.

On Monday, tourists fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from dozens of countries can travel to the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid out the rules. Tourists will need to have proof of vaccinations authorized by the Food and Drug Administration or for emergency use from the World...
PUBLIC HEALTH
myarklamiss.com

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France (AP) — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
theintelligencer.com

US lifts travel ban on international travelers from 33 countries

On Monday, the United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated international travelers arriving via the air from 26 countries in the Schengen region of Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. The travel restrictions had been in place for nearly two years. According to...
U.S. POLITICS
alaskapublic.org

US land border opens to Canadians for nonessential travel

The U.S. land border opened Monday at 12:01 a.m. to fully vaccinated, nonessential travelers from Canada. Some Yukoners like Andrew Cook of Whitehorse are excited about coming to visit some of his favorite spots in Skagway. “I’m going to go into the Eagles Lodge, make sure everyone remembers me. Looking...
IBTimes

Family Joy As US Re-opens Its Border With Mexico

Mexican Isabel Gonzalez waited 20 months to embrace her children in the United States, separated by just a few miles and a pandemic-sparked border closure. "Thank God, we are here now. I am very happy," said Gonzalez, 63, as she walked across from Tijuana to the Californian border town of San Ysidro around midnight (0800 GMT) on Monday, when the US finally eased open its frontiers.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

US lifts restrictions and opens borders to fully vaccinated travelers

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The United States reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, allowing nonessential international travel for the first time since COVID lockdowns began in March 2020. To commemorate the reopening, British Airways...
U.S. POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
171K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy