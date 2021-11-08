US opens travel for noncitizens from Europe, Canada, and Mexico

T he United States opened travel for noncitizens from Mexico , Canada, and most of Europe on Monday for individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Travelers from Europe also need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of departure, according to updated rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccination protocol applies to people over the age of 18, though those between the ages of two and 18 must be tested. There is no requirement for testing at land borders.

U.S. citizens have been allowed to enter the country throughout the pandemic.

Airlines are responsible for enforcing these rules and could be charged up to $35,000 per violation.

Airports in Europe have begun the climb back to their pre-pandemic levels, filled with people heading to see loved ones for the first time since March 2020.

One woman at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France told the Associated Press that she had been separated from her husband for that entire time, and she was finally going to see him in New York. A grandmother said that she was going to see her twin grandchildren in San Francisco, who were babies when she last visited.

