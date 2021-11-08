HS football Week 11 stat leaders: Who lit it up in first round of the playoffs?

With Ben Roethlisberger unavailable for Sunday’s Steelers game, Mason Rudolph got the start over Dwayne Haskins and turned in a shaky performance as Pittsburgh settled for a 16-16 tie against the winless Detroit Lions. When a Pittsburgh radio broadcaster noted Sunday on Twitter that the Steelers would have been up double digits with Roethlisberger in the game, a quote-tweet response by NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed part of the reason why the Steelers stuck with Rudolph over Haskins. Kinkhabwala reported that Haskins was "checking his phone" during pregame warmups and insinuated that he did not show enough attentiveness while potentially one play away from entering the action.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO