The people in a democracy get the government they deserve. We all deserve better. Governments the world over need to be improved. Electoral systems vary widely. Washington’s electoral process is far ahead of most. Secretary of State Kim Wyman, now in her third term, oversees elections here. She’s the only Republican on the West Coast elected to a statewide position. Now she’s leaving to serve as President Biden’s election security lead in the Department of Homeland Security, a necessary improvement in our democratic republic.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 13 DAYS AGO