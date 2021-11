When Electronic Arts and DICE stressed that Battlefield 2042 would center around the engaging and diverse sandbox fun that defined the series, I was ecstatic. After all, the fact that Battlefield V promoted twitchy run-and-gun gameplay was a huge bummer — I've always felt that Battlefield is at its best when its core gameplay encourages strategy, squad play, and clever usage of its many weapons, gadgets, and vehicles. This was amplified by 128-player matches and the new Battlefield Portal mode allowing players to create custom experiences by mixing elements from previous games. It was a game that promised a return to Battlefield's roots — for me, a dream come true.

