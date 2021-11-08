Tigers Today: Louisville bus ride showed 'character' of Clemson team

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Louisville bus ride showed ‘character’ of Clemson team

This season has gone far from the way Dabo Swinney and his staff imagined it would go when preseason camp opened in August. The Tigers are far from being in the national championship conversation.

But Dabo Swinney was given some vindication of the character inside his program this past weekend. Swinney did not travel with the team to Louisville, he stayed behind to watch his son play at Daniel high.

But when he get on the bus Saturday to head to Cardinal Stadium with his team, Clemson’s bus driver shared a story with him.

“I’m always the first one out to the bus while the team is finishing up the walk through right before we get on the bus,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve been on the bus at Louisville there, and there was a lady that was our driver. Her name was Linda. She hops up on the bus and introduces herself. Then she told me – this is literally right before we’re getting ready to load up and go to the game. She said she’s been driving the bus for 15 years.

“She said she’s had many, many, many teams over the years. And she said, ‘I just want you to know, this is the best group of young men and people that I have ever in 15 years dealt with.’ To me that just set the tone for the whole night.”

The message sent a powerful message to Swinney. While the Tigers might not be racking up the wins on the field that they are so used to, Swinney is still developing men of high character.

That message the bus driver shared was something he spoke about with the Tigers following their 30-24 win Saturday night over Louisville.

“I told the team that after the game. I was proud of them for how they won, but that’s why they won. That’s the character of your team shining through. Man, I’ve had a lot of fun with these guys this year. And hopefully we can continue to build and finish strong, have a great finish, the best possible finish we can have. That’s our goal. But man, I’m more proud of that right there.

“That one little moment, sitting there in the quietness of a bus. That meant a lot to me, and that’s what you’ve seen. We don’t always make it easy. We don’t always do everything right. But man, this team has a lot of character, a lot of good people. A ton of heart and grit and toughness. So to be where we are, especially with our backs against the wall since day one, it’s a lot of great lessons that will come from it for them, for our team moving forward and for a lot of these guys individually in their lives.”

Clemson starting WR to miss at least a couple of weeks with injury

Dabo Swinney announced during his Sunday teleconference that starting receiver Joseph Ngata will be out at least a couple of weeks with a foot injury.

Ngata left Saturday’s game at Louisville in the second half and did not return. He had two catches for 34 yards before leaving the game.

Offensive coordinator Tony Elliott revealed after Saturday’s game that Ngata had been battling a foot injury heading into the game.

