A new generation of investors has rocketed to the moon (and back) after betting on stocks like GameStop, catapulting the term “stonks” into mainstream vernacular. While most stock market bets are less volatile than stonks — aka, investments that gain or lose money for ostensibly stupid reasons — the pandemic introduced stock market investing to a wider slice of society. Whether it was fueled by restlessness or government stimulus checks is less important now than the fact that more people are getting into investing.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO