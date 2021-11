New York City FC (NYCFC) today announced that goalkeeper Luis Barraza has signed a contract extension through the 2023 season with additional option years in 2024 and 2025. The Las Cruces, New Mexico native joined the Club as the 12th overall draft pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft after a standout career at Marquette University, where he claimed the Big East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year award in 2018 in addition to being named in the conference’s All-First Team selection. NYCFC traded its 19th pick and $75,000 in General Allocation Money to move up in the draft to acquire the Golden Eagles’ goalkeeper.

MLS ・ 12 DAYS AGO