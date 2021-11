As we stood atop the bluff some 460 feet above the river, I was struck by the breathtaking vista before us. A few weeks ago, my wife Sherry and I hiked to the top of Brady’s Bluff in Perrot State Park near Trempealeau on a cool fall afternoon. As tourists, we think nothing of traveling hundreds of miles when sometimes we forget to take time to enjoy the beauty that is as close as our own backyard. It had been at least 20 years since we climbed the bluff — far too long.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO