CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

3 Reasons To Look Forward To Lee Se Young And Lee Junho’s Upcoming Historical Drama “The Red Sleeve”

By S. Nam
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve” is gearing up for its premiere!. Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen,...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soompi

Park Yoo Na, Lee Shin Young, Min Dohee, And More Join Kang Daniel And Chae Soo Bin For New Police Drama “Rookies”

Upcoming Disney+ series “Rookies” has confirmed its final cast lineup!. Starring Kang Daniel and Chae Soo Bin, “Rookies” will tell a riveting story revolving around Police University students as they slip and fall on a chase after their dreams and love. Viewers will find themselves relating to and cheering these passionate students on.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Watch: Lee Se Young Isn’t Amused By 2PM’s Lee Junho During Memorable 1st Encounter In “The Red Sleeve” Teaser

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Red Sleeve” released a new teaser starring 2PM’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young!. Based on a novel, “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama that tells the record of an imperial court romance between court lady Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen, and emperor Yi San (Lee Junho), who put the nation first before love.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Se Young
Soompi

Lee Seol Looks Warily At Cha Seung Won As He Blocks Her Path In New Drama “One Ordinary Day”

Coupang Play’s upcoming drama “One Ordinary Day” has shared a sneak peek of Cha Seung Won and Lee Seol’s first meeting!. A remake of BBC’s “Criminal Justice,” “One Ordinary Day” will star Kim Soo Hyun as Kim Hyun Soo, an ordinary college student whose life is turned upside down when he suddenly becomes the prime suspect in a murder case. Cha Seung Won will star as Shin Joong Han, a third-rate lawyer who barely passed the bar exam and is the only person who reaches out to help Kim Hyun Soo – while never asking him about the truth of what happened that fateful night. Lee Seol will take the role of Seo Soo Jin, a smart lawyer just starting her career.
WORLD
Soompi

Upcoming Drama “Sponsor” And Lee Ji Hoon’s Agency Denies That Writer Was Changed Because Of Him

On November 4, iHQ’s upcoming drama “Sponsor” and Lee Ji Hoon’s agency issued statements denying that staff members were fired because of the actor. The day before, it was reported that a staff member on “Sponsor” had complained about the behavior of Lee Ji Hoon’s acquaintance who had come with him to set. At the time, Lee Ji Hoon issued an apology to the production team for his acquaintance’s behavior.
WORLD
Soompi

Kim Ji Eun Talks About Working With Namgoong Min On “The Veil,” Her Upcoming Drama With Lee Joon Gi, And More

Kim Ji Eun talked about her recent MBC drama “The Veil”!. “The Veil” is a blockbuster spy drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent whose perfect record and skill at completing missions makes him a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). However, just when he seemed to have finally succeeded in driving an organized crime syndicate into a corner, Han Ji Hyuk suddenly vanishes off the face of the earth. After losing his memories and going missing for a year, he makes a bold return to the organization to find the traitor who attempted to kill his entire team.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun Turns Into A Math Prodigy Living In His Own World For Upcoming Drama “Melancholia”

TvN’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Melancholia” previewed Lee Do Hyun’s transformation into a high school student!. “Melancholia” is set in a private school rife with corruption. Im Soo Jung plays passionate math teacher Ji Yoon Soo who actively encourages her students in a world where only the answers are taught. Lee Do Hyun plays a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, who attended MIT as an engineering major at the young age of 10 years old, but dropped out suddenly after two years and is currently ranked last in his class. The two come together to fight and overcome social conventions and prejudices.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historical Drama#Puppets#Mbc#Korean
koalasplayground.com

Even Lee Young Ae Can’t Revive jTBC’s 2021 Year Long Flagging Ratings as Weekend Drama Inspector Koo Premieres to 2.640%

I haven’t written about recently premiered jTBC weekend drama Inspector Koo (Koo Kyung Yi) because the cast and premise didn’t interest me, it’s one of those dramas that I will watch if I hear it’s good. But it’s still Lee Young Ae in the lead and she’s retained a near mythical image in South Korea even with her ten year hiatus. Her recent dramas haven’t been big hits so perhaps she isn’t able to bring in viewers anymore. Nevertheless she’s still an A-lister and jTBC is sorely needing a hit this year with successive underwhelming dramas ratings. Unfortunately Inspector Koo isn’t off to a smash start as both episodes recorded a 2.640% ratings. It’s not awful but it’s around Nevertheless range. Of course it can do the slow/fast increase and I hope it does because the first impression reviews from K-netizens are on the positive side. The mild complaint is that Lee Young Ae’s female lead is written overly quirky, weird almost like a caricature but her acting is great and the story is interesting.
WORLD
koalasplayground.com

2021 Year of the Youth Sageuks with Grown Up Child Actresses Kim So Hyun, Park Eun Bin, and Kim Yoo Jung Fails So Much Talent with Lee Se Young on Deck for the Final at Bat

It hurts my drama loving heart to have seen so much talented wasted so far and I wish these young actresses came of age a decade ago when there was actually good female lead sageuk roles and amazing scripts. The year of 2021 was supposed to the arrival of the grown up child actress talents and their headlining role in a female-centric sageuk. There was Kim So Hyun in River Where the Moon Rises, Park Eun Bin in The King’s Affection, and of course Kim Yoo Jung with Lovers of the Red Sky (Hong Chun Gi). But so far drama land has batted 3-0 for in terms of these talented actresses, each drama has ended with middling ratings and criticism of the plot. Poor Kim So Hyun had the bad luck to swap out a male lead at the beginning of her drama airing and re-filming, Kim Yoo Jung singlehandedly kept Red Sky watchable solely on her acting charisma as the script went to pot, and Park Eun Bin try as she might cannot anchor a drama when her male leads are all completed outclassed by her and the entire adult cast out-acted by the child actress in that drama. Remember way back when there was Ha Ji Won in Empress Ki, Lee Yo Won in Queen Seondeok, Han Hyo Joo in Dong Yi, and of course the queen of them all Lee Young Ae in Dae Jang Geum. Those days feel like another lifetime ago. But there is still one more grown up child actress with the final sageuk of the year on deck – Lee Se Young arriving in November with The Red Sleeve Cuff. If that drama has even a semblance of a decent plot then it could salvage what has been a tremendously bad sageuk year.
WORLD
Soompi

Lee Soo Hyuk Confirmed To Join Kim Hee Sun And SF9’s Rowoon In Upcoming Fantasy Drama

Lee Soo Hyuk will be joining Kim Hee Sun and SF9’s Rowoon in MBC’s upcoming drama “Tomorrow” (literal title)!. “Tomorrow” will tell the story of Choi Joon Woong (Rowoon), who gets into an unfortunate accident while struggling to find a job. As a result, he crosses paths with grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo, who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he winds up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member.
WORLD
allkpop.com

Ong Seong Wu and 'Street Woman Fighter' NO:ZE to star in Lee Seung Hwan's upcoming MV

Ong Seong Wu and 'Street Woman Fighter' NO:ZE are starring in Lee Seung Hwan's upcoming music video. On November 10, Lee Seung Hwan's label Dream Factory stated,. "Ong Seong Wu recently filmed as the male lead in the music video for 'How' and worked with NO:ZE. We successfully finished filming the MV with stable acting, in-depth emotional expression, and bright energy on the set."
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Soompi

2PM’s Lee Junho And Lee Se Young Flaunt Adorable Off-Screen Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of “The Red Sleeve”

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, “The Red Sleeve” has uploaded adorable behind-the-scenes photos of 2PM’s Lee Junho and Lee Se Young. MBC’s newest Friday-Saturday drama “The Red Sleeve” is a traditional historical drama based on a novel that tells the record of an imperial court romance between a court lady named Seong Deok Im (Lee Se Young), who wanted to protect the life she had chosen, and emperor Yi San (Lee Junho), who put the nation first before love.
CELEBRITIES
koalasplayground.com

Netflix Preps for $25 Million USD 2022 Big Budget Period Drama Thief: Sound of the Sword with Kim Nam Gil, Lee Yoo Young, and Yoo Jae Myung

It looks like 2022 will be a huge year for Kim Nam Gil, with three dramas on the ready airing in different channels and platforms. He’s got tvN fantasy drama Island, SBS criminal profiler drama Those Who Reads Heart of Evil, and now he’s heading into filming soon for Netflix drama Thief: Sound of the Sword. It’s a period drama set in the 1920’s during the era of the Korean occupation by foreign forces and depicts the subjugated common people protecting their country and loved ones. Sounds a but like Mr. Sunshine set a few decades later. This will be one of Netflix’s big productions for next year with a budget of USD $25 million. Joining Kim Nam Gil in the main cast are Yoo Jae Myung, Lee Yoo Young, and Lee Hyun Wook. It’s slated to start production in early 2022 with an 8-month shoot and air towards the end of the year.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

Lee Hi to feature in SBS drama 'Now, We Are Breaking Up' OST

Lee Hi will be singing a track for the OST of SBS' 'Now, We Are Breaking Up'. Her upcoming track "Hold My Hand" is described as a ballad that expresses, "When you're with me, my once dark heart will get better," and it conveys the emotions behind the age-gap romance between Young Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo) and Jae Kook (Jang Ki Yong) in the series.
WORLD
Soompi

Watch: Lee Jin Wook Pursues Kwon Nara Across The Centuries In Teaser For New Fantasy Drama

TvN has released the second teaser for their upcoming drama “Bulgasal” (literal title)!. “Bulgasal” is a fantasy drama starring Lee Jin Wook as Dan Hwal, a bulgasal (a mythical creature that can never die or age) who was once a human 600 years ago. Kwon Nara stars as Min Sang Woon, a woman who is reincarnated again and again while running away from the bulgasal but remembers all her past lives. Lee Joon co-stars as Ok Eul Tae, a mysterious figure, and Gong Seung Yeon co-stars as Dan Sol, Dan Hwal’s wife 600 years ago. Other cast members include Jung Jin Young, Park Myung Shin, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok.
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Watch: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo And Jung Hae In Lock Eyes In Romantic Teaser For “Snowdrop”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Snowdrop” has shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between its leads!. “Snowdrop,” a new series helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit “SKY Castle,” is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho, a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day (played by Jung Hae In), and Young Ro, a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance (played by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo).
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy