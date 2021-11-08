CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side? Charcuterie Tray

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey shows each state’s most popular Thanksgiving...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Here’s Every State’s Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dish

As Thanksgiving approaches people across the country must answer one important question – what’s for dinner? While turkey is the traditional main course of this national holiday, there are many different preferences in American’s favorite side dish. A person’s side of choice may have a bit to do with the region of the country they live in. Or it could be a unique aspect of the state itself.
FOOD & DRINKS
106.9 KROC

Say What?!? Minnesota’s Favorite Dish Isn’t Tater Tot Hotdish?

I'm not sure who they asked, but this new survey says our iconic tater tot hotdish isn't the most popular dish here in Minnesota. There are just some things that scream Minnesota, right? Like Prince. The Twins and Vikings. Rochester's own Mayo Clinic. The lift bridge in Duluth or the iconic Split Rock Lighthouse on the North Shore. And, even though I'm not a native Minnesotan, I'd go ahead and put tater tot hotdish on that list too.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
ABC 4

Holiday sips are on the menu at Starbucks and what is Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

On Good Things Utah this morning – The first holiday sips of the season will hit the menu at Starbucks on Thursday. The Seattle-based coffee company announced Wednesday the return of familiar favorites — such as the peppermint mocha — along with the debut of its first non-dairy iced holiday coffee beverage, an iced sugar cookie almond milk latte. The beverage will be available both hot and iced and was inspired by freshly baked holiday cookies, made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. In addition to those beverages, the caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and toasted white chocolate mocha will return, along with Irish cream cold brew hitting the menu earlier than ever.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Google Trends#Food Drink#Wcco
Real Simple

These Are America's Favorite Thanksgiving Pies, According to Instacart

What is Thanksgiving without a picture-perfect pie to round out the meal? While turkey is the undisputed focal point of the festive occasion, pie is the sweet note you end on and it's usually one of the last things your guests enjoy before they switch their focus to the Black Friday rush and the winter holidays.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
news4sanantonio.com

Breeder surrenders 513 dogs to shelter

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - An animal shelter in Kansas City, Missouri says it's taken in more than 80 puppies and adult dogs from an Iowa breeder who was shut down. And dozens more are expected. The Iowa breeder, who has multiple properties, agreed to surrender more than 500 dogs on...
ANIMALS
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
107-3 KISS-FM

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Tyler’s Thanksgiving Grocery Prices

Grocery prices are up, and that will mean we'll have to spend more than usual on Thanksgiving dinner. But how much more?. to feed the turkeys, and the price of gas has gone up so it costs more to deliver the turkeys to the grocery stores, and on and on. Everything is connected, and it's going to add up to what could be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner ever. I know, what next! This news might get in the way of our gratitude just a smidge, or force us to order a pizza.
TYLER, TX
cbslocal.com

Minnesota Mother, 1-Year-Old Son Die In Iowa Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota woman and her 1-year-old son died Saturday in a crash just south of the Minnesota-Iowa border. The Dickinson County Sherriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street, about 10 miles south of Jackson, Minnesota. The woman was driving east on 120th Street when her car failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a pickup heading south on the highway. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy