Minnesota’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side? Charcuterie Tray

On Good Things Utah this morning – The first holiday sips of the season will hit the menu at Starbucks on Thursday. The Seattle-based coffee company announced Wednesday the return of familiar favorites — such as the peppermint mocha — along with the debut of its first non-dairy iced holiday coffee beverage, an iced sugar cookie almond milk latte. The beverage will be available both hot and iced and was inspired by freshly baked holiday cookies, made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup, Starbucks Blonde Espresso, ice and almond milk, topped with red and green sprinkles. In addition to those beverages, the caramel brulée latte, chestnut praline latte and toasted white chocolate mocha will return, along with Irish cream cold brew hitting the menu earlier than ever.
