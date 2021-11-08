CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avadel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 7 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (AVDL) on Monday reported a loss of $22 million in its third quarter. On a...

www.middletownpress.com

MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Middletown Press

Dollar Tree, CyrusOne rise; Splunk, Take-Two fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. CyrusOne Inc., up $4 to $89.45. KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners are buying the data center-focused real estate investment trust for $11.5 billion. CoreSite Realty Corp., up $5.92 to $172.51. American Tower is buying the data...
