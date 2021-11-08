CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What to watch today: Dow futures higher after more Wall Street records Friday

By Matthew J. Belvedere
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dow is set to start the week where it left off. The 30-stock average closed at another record Friday and so did the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, following a better-than-expected October jobs report. All three benchmarks saw solid gains in the first week of November. (CNBC) Stocks...

www.cnbc.com

CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow set to jump 100 points after breaking 5-week winning streak. U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years. For the week, the Dow fell 0.6%; the S&P 500 dipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq dropped about 0.7%. As of Friday's close, all three stock benchmarks were each less than 1% away from their record closes one week ago.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Equities mixed after Wall Street ends higher despite consumer sentiment miss

The Dollar weakening is intact currently. Futures on US equity benchmarks are mixed. Brent is extending losses currently amid reports that President Biden's administration might release oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to cool prices. Gold prices are edging down. Global stocks are moving in different directions currently after...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

What to Watch Today: Dow Set to Jump 100 Points After Breaking 5-Week Winning Streak

U.S. stock futures rose Monday, with the Dow indicated to open more than 100 points higher. Wall Street ended on a strong note Friday but snapped a five-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly 180 points, or 0.5% on Friday. The S&P 500 gained about 0.7% and the Nasdaq added 1%. However, those gains were not enough to overcome the selling after last Wednesday's hottest consumer inflation report in more than 30 years.
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are 'way ahead of themselves,' trader warns

Three hot stocks have gone too far, too fast, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley said. The firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday that the stock charts of Tesla, Nvidia and Microsoft are overextended on a relative strength basis. "The stocks of great companies sometimes get way ahead...
STOCKS
CNBC

We are trimming this surging chip name and buying this fintech on the dip

Shortly after the opening bell, we will be selling 100 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at roughly $148.30. In addition, we will be buying 25 shares of PayPal (PYPL) at roughly $211.50. Following the trades, the Charitable Trust will own 750 shares of AMD, representing 2.67% of the portfolio...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Monday

Boeing plays nice with the ok'ing of the 737Max… could be the break that Boeing needs and why we own it for the Investment Club... airlines have to "review" it now... in time for virtual summit. Musk to Bernie Sanders: "I keep forgetting that you're still alive… Want me to...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Dollar Tree, Tesla and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Shares of the jet maker jumped 5.5% after a company executive said Sunday it's "getting close" to resuming deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner, after suspending them to deal with production issues. He did not specify timing, but said it depends on the results of ongoing talks with regulators.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow falls nearly 50 points on losses in UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading down Monday afternoon with shares of UnitedHealth and Walgreens Boots delivering the stiffest headwinds for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 42 points, or 0.1%, lower, as shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) have contributed to the index's intraday decline. UnitedHealth's shares are down $6.80, or 1.5%, while those of Walgreens Boots have fallen $0.48 (1.0%), combining for an approximately 48-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stock futures are flat as investors await economic data, earnings

U.S. stock index futures were unchanged in overnight trading Monday, after the major averages started the week with muted moves as investors digested a jump in yields. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 18 points. S&P 500 futures were up 0.03%, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.04%.
STOCKS
CNBC

Twilio CEO touts company's long-term growth outlook after recent stock plunge

Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC on Monday that a late-October stock slide shouldn't distract investors from the company's long-term growth trajectory. "Our growth has been in the range of high 30s and low 50s for a while and at a nearly $3 billion revenue run rate," Lawson said, "those are astounding numbers."
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures shake off early declines to finish higher

U.S. oil futures shook off earlier losses from concerns over a potential release of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to finish with a slight gain for the session on Monday. "While the Biden administration has been mulling an SPR release to force oil prices lower, it would appear the virus may well be doing the job for him in Europe, with Austria ordering a lockdown of the unvaccinated and Ireland urging people to work from home again," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. Still, many analysts have said that a U.S. release of oil from the emergency reserve would only help to provide a short-term pullback in oil and gasoline prices. December West Texas Intermediate oil tacked on 9 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $80.88 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices traded as low as $79.30, the lowest intraday level for a front-month contract since Nov. 5, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

