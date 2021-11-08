CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron says single dose of Covid antibody cocktail provides long-term protection

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegeneron says a single dose of...

www.cnbc.com

Times Union

Regeneron antibody cocktail gets support from European Medicine Agency committee for use in some COVID patients

Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail garnered a supportive nod from the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Thursday, signaling it can be used under certain circumstances. The committee recommended REGEN-COV, the drug, be used for non-hospitalized COVID patients 12 years or older who don’t need...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Europe Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail

The European Commission (EC) has approved Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) COVID-19 antibody cocktail, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S. and Ronapreve in the European Union (EU) and other countries. The authorization comes for people aged 12 years and older to treat non-hospitalized patients (outpatients) with confirmed COVID-19 who do...
INDUSTRY
pharmacytimes.com

Combination of Casirivimab, Imdevimab Provides Long-Term Protection Against COVID-19

A single 1200 mg subcutaneous dose of casirivimab and imdevimab (Regen-COV, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals), a preventative COVID-19 treatment, reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during months 2-8, according to additional results from a phase 3 trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “These results demonstrate that Regen-COV...
PUBLIC HEALTH
invezz.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now offers long-term immunity against COVID-19

Regeneron says REGEN-COV reduces the risk of COVID-19 by 81.6% for up to 8 months. This makes its single-dose antibody cocktail particularly helpful for immunocompromised people. Shares of the biotech company were up more than 1.0% in premarket trading on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) on Monday said a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
#Regeneron#Antibody#Squawk Box#Covid 19#Cnbc
CNBC

Dr. Fauci says Covid cases are starting to climb in some areas of the U.S.

Fauci's comments came just a day after the country reported a seven-day average of more than 82,000 new cases, up 11% from the week before. Nationwide cases were down 57% last week from the delta wave's peak this summer, but an influx of Covid patients in the Midwest and Northeast are fueling the sudden increase.
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Philips shares tumble as FDA raises concern about silicone foam

Koninklijke Philips was on track for its worst single session in 19 years, falling 9.6%, after the Food and Drug Administration's inspection of a U.S. facility, following a recall of breathing assistance machines. The FDA said it obtained information during an inspection about the silicone-based foam used in a similar device marketed outside the U.S., which failed one safety test for the release of certain chemicals. "The FDA is aware that patients have already received devices with silicone-based foam as part of the repair and replace program. At this time, the agency does not have sufficient information to conclude whether the silicone-based foam being used in the repaired devices poses any risk to patients in the U.S.," the agency said. Philips said it's conducted testing to support the new silicone replacement form, which it said demonstrated acceptable results, and will continue to coordinate with the FDA.
MARKETS
CNBC

UK extends Covid booster vaccines to the over-40s

LONDON — People over the age of 40 in the U.K. will be eligible for a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from Monday. The extension of the booster program was announced by the country's medical regulators at a press briefing on Monday morning. Until now, only over 50s and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Gold futures mark first loss in 8 sessions

Gold futures settled with a modest loss on Monday, following seven session gains in a row, the longest streak of price climbs since late July. Some analysts attributed the decline to profit taking in the wake of the recent gains that came on the back of concerns over surging inflation. December gold fell $1.90, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,866.60 an ounce.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Twilio CEO touts company's long-term growth outlook after recent stock plunge

Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson told CNBC on Monday that a late-October stock slide shouldn't distract investors from the company's long-term growth trajectory. "Our growth has been in the range of high 30s and low 50s for a while and at a nearly $3 billion revenue run rate," Lawson said, "those are astounding numbers."
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS

