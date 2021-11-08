CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

She Friended His Mom Behind His Back…Should He Love Or List Her?

By Shannon Holly
SoJO 104.9
SoJO 104.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you haven't heard it yet, Love em' or List em' is something we do to help relationships all over Jersey! It's like the HGTV show Love It or List It where they decide to fix up and love a house or list it and get a whole new one. We...

sojo1049.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
101wkqx.com

His wife started cheating, so they started swinging!

Mark and Krystina have been together for 17 years, married for 15. Krystina loves Mark, but had trouble staying faithful as she struggles with the idea of monogamy. She had several affairs leaving Mark devastated, then they decided to try something different. The more they talked, the more Mark realized he wanted to see other women too. After some research, they settled on the idea of swinging. At first, being in a small town, they kept things on the down low. Then they moved to a larger area and are more open about their lifestyle. Krystina posts a lot about it on her TikTok which now has over 250,00 followers. They’ve received a lotta love about their situation, but also have lost friends. She says it’s changed their lives ‘for the better.’ Love, don’t judge!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leole#Somers Point
Newsweek

Video of Blind Man Marrying Woman in Tactile Dress So He Could Feel Her Beauty Goes Viral

Already a self-described Paralympic athlete, musician, motivational speaker, skater and surfer, the prolific Anthony S. Ferraro added one more title to the list: husband. The content creator, who is blind, recently took to social media and shared footage from his wedding to Kelly Anne Ferraro. The video highlighted key moments from the special day and included one notable detail—the bride's "tactile" wedding dress. The clip has received an outpouring of support on TikTok, racking up over 520,000 views and 100,000 likes, plus thousands of comments.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
dexerto.com

TikToker LadyDrivah 2.0 dies: Friends pay tribute after her passing

TikTok trucker LadyDrivah2.0 has passed away, according to her friends on the app. As soon as the news started to get out, fellow truckers started to pay tribute to her. The short-form video app began as a place to show your creative side with dance moves, songs, and art getting plenty of love. These days, however, it has grown to provide communities for all kinds of different people.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

Help! My Husband Called His Ex the “Love of His Life.”

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Good morning or afternoon depending on where you are, and welcome to this week’s chat. Let’s get started. Q. Runner-up: My husband recently said something that I am finding difficult...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

Teen finds 100-year-old love letter about sexy ‘secret’ affair

Even the long-deceased aren’t safe from having their scandalous texts aired. A UK mother and son were flabbergasted after discovering a 100-year-old love note hidden under a broken bedroom tile. “It was all very spooky,” Preston’s Dawn Cornes, 48, told Jam Press of the concealed love letter, detailing a torrid...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Parents Magazine

Dad Pays Son for Chores His Stepmom Secretly Gave Him And Redditors Are On His Side

Couple disagreements are expected, but one dad thinks his wife may have taken it too far and took to Reddit to let out his frustration. The OP, AshGardGrade, posted a recent argument between his wife and himself regarding their children and chores. Right off the bat, AshGardGrade is quick to specify that they share two daughters together and his son (her stepson). The family has a "very specific chore schedule" that gives each family member time to do chores, homework, sports, and family and friend time.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy