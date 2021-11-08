CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 booster shot confusion? Here’s what you need to know

fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSix months after vaccines started to become...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Capital Journal

What you need to know about long-haul COVID-19

Up to one-third of people who recover from COVID-19 end up facing lasting or new symptoms for months afterward — most had mild or no symptoms. Long-haul COVID is when symptoms continue well beyond the expected three- to five-week recovery period. There have been a wide array of reported symptoms,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy