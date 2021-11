Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Nashville Chairwoman Michele Herlein from Impact100. Impact100 Nashville is a women’s giving circle that was founded in 2014 and has awarded $570,000 to worthy causes in the community since its inception. The basic structure for each chapter is simple—at least 100 women each donate $1,000, forming $100,000 grants that are given annually to deserving nonprofit organizations within their community.

