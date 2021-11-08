CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

To Disclose or Not to Disclose

psychologytoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnically, I’ve already disclosed by virtue of publishing my story here and in other venues. I guess I’m wondering what to do when one of my clients says to me, “I’ve checked you out.” What exactly does that mean? Can I take that to mean they’ve Googled me? OK, then they...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Cope with the Pain of Rejection

Rejection can induce stomach aches, fatigue, physical pain, and deep sadness. Rejection often triggers shame which motivates further social isolation. Seeking a new tribe offers the opportunity for different social connections and healing experiences. A patient I'll call Marta, a forty-two-year-old bookkeeper, recently divorced her husband after a 10-year marriage....
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

3 Signs You May Have Suffered Childhood Emotional Incest

Emotional incest occurs when parents seek to get their emotional needs met by their children. Parents who participate in emotional incest often suffer from mental illness, substance abuse, loneliness, divorce, or an unhappy marriage. Parents with weak emotional boundaries seek parenting from their children. Emotional incest responses in adulthood include...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

What Happens When a Narcissist Becomes Unhappy

The narcissist's incapacity to manage his feelings, including unhappiness, is the basis for his overall lack of self-awareness. A hallmark of narcissism is having impaired close relationships, as healthy relationships require mutuality, fairness, vulnerability, and trust. The primary coping mechanism the narcissist relies on to rid himself of unhappy feelings...
MENTAL HEALTH
myrtlebeachsc.com

Should You Disclose Health Issues on Job Applications

Of course, the first thing that needs to be stated is that there shouldn’t be any discrimination against people who have long-term illnesses or disabilities – including mental health issues. But there is, and so it makes disclosing such a job application feel like a huge deal. There are a...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com

What You Never Knew About the Mental Health of Veterans

Treating the complexities of combat trauma is very complex. One of the great paradoxes of war is that it can show us how we are desperately connected. Frozen in time, he patrols the perimeter of his suburban home, searching for the Viet Cong. Like a strange souvenir, an empty plastic...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are You Maintaining Good Mental Hygiene?

Maintaining good mental hygiene can help us achieve greater well-being. Our daily habits can affect our psychological functioning in a myriad of ways. Sleep, exercise, and positive social interaction can all boost our mood and improve our health. Many people who experience symptoms of worry or sadness have trouble understanding...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Is Fear Narrowing Your Opportunities at Work?

In many organizations, the dominant emotion is fear. Although fear may move us to act, it can do so in narrow and unproductive ways. Ways to move forward despite fear include opportunity-based narratives, personifying the passion of the explorer, and making learning platforms. Is fear the underlying narrative in your...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Beyond Worksheets in Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy

Worksheets can be helpful for structuring thoughts and emotions when someone is first starting therapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy has a reputation for using a lot of worksheets. These started as hardcopy pieces of paper that led a client through the steps of various cognitive and behavioral techniques. Now, these worksheets take the form of fillable electronic files, phone apps, and even chatbots. However, it’s important to note that worksheets are not the beginning and end of cognitive-behavioral therapy. Worksheets are instead supposed to be a type of scaffolding, providing support when a client feels particularly depressed or anxious (and has trouble concentrating) or when they are new to cognitive-behavioral therapy.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
psychologytoday.com

Sir Frederic Bartlett and the Method of Description

Sir Frederic Bartlett was a experimental psychologist at Cambridge University. Bartlett developed the remembering theory based on experimental evidences about the nature of memory. He classified some memories' modification in importation or transferences based on method of description. Sir Frederic Charles Bartlett (1886-1969) was a British psychologist known for his...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Thoughts on Virtual Therapy, as a Therapist and a Patient

I’ve been working as a therapist for a tele-health psychology platform for six months and I have some definite thoughts about this technology from both the therapist’s perspective and the patient's. From the therapist’s perspective, I like the convenience of the “commute,” basically from my bedroom to my living room,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Anger Resulting From Financial Stress

A new study in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues links debt to low well-being, marital stress, alcohol abuse, and anger. Financial stress can trigger anger that can be directed at yourself or others. Learn techniques to better manage anger related to financial stress. A new study in the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Parents' Behavioral Control vs. Psychological Control

Researchers who study parenting and child development distinguish between behavioral control and psychological control. Behavioral control involves parents’ attempts to set clear rules and monitor children’s activities, whereas psychological control involves parents’ attempts to place limits on children’s thoughts and feelings. Parents’ behavioral control is generally related to better child...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Blame and Chronic Illness

Our culture often attempts to alleviate anxiety about illness by blaming those who become ill. Ill people may internalize cultural blame and experience self-blame, which is associated with increased emotional distress. Working through and discarding self-blame is important for mental and physical health. If you’ve been around a young child...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Power of Deep Listening in Healing

Deep listening means listening with your heart as well as your mind. When you’re with others, notice details and pay undivided attention—to their spoken words, implied emotions, and body language. When we meet with the time and presence available to really bond, the healing potential of that encounter is magnified.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Mourning for the Self is a Necessary Part of Healing

Anxiety and depression are symptoms of buried core emotions. Healing involves processing emotions caused by childhood wounds and traumas. Mourning for the self in a healthy part of recovery and not self-pity. Mourning for the self honors the pain of what we went through and often precedes access to the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Child Sociomoral Temperament Mediates Well-being and Morality

Children’s social engagement appears to be reliant on their experience of well-being. Children's social avoidance is related to their ill-being. Children’s moral socialization is affected by their sociomoral temperament developed in early life. Virtue comprises a holistic coordination of implicit and explicit systems that include emotion, cognition, desire, and action...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Feeling SAD? Neurofeedback May Help

Roughly 10 million Americans struggle with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) each year. Traditional treatment options for SAD include light therapy, medications, supplements, and psychotherapy. Numerous studies have shown neurofeedback to be an effective treatment modality for SAD. It’s that time of year again: cold weather, less sunlight, shorter days. For...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Prepare for Your First Therapy Session

Take time before the first session to reflect on your goals and what you hope to gain from therapy. Calibrate your expectations around the time frame for treatment, therapy modality, and potential fears of judgment or vulnerability. Choose a time strategic time for the appointment if possible and find a...
MENTAL HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy