To Disclose or Not to Disclose

Worksheets can be helpful for structuring thoughts and emotions when someone is first starting therapy. Cognitive-behavioral therapy has a reputation for using a lot of worksheets. These started as hardcopy pieces of paper that led a client through the steps of various cognitive and behavioral techniques. Now, these worksheets take the form of fillable electronic files, phone apps, and even chatbots. However, it’s important to note that worksheets are not the beginning and end of cognitive-behavioral therapy. Worksheets are instead supposed to be a type of scaffolding, providing support when a client feels particularly depressed or anxious (and has trouble concentrating) or when they are new to cognitive-behavioral therapy.

