IBM says it has built a quantum processor that it says cannot be simulated by a classical computer.If true, the processor would represent a major breakthrough in quantum computing, which its proponents say could lead to radical changes in how we are able to deal with information.The company says that the quantum processor is so capable that to simulate its capabilities with a traditional computer, one would require more bits than there are atoms in every person in existence.Quantum computers have long been heralded as the future of computing. But actually using them practically has proven difficult, with reliable and...

