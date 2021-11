Thanks for joining me for Serbia's 2-1 win over Portugal in Group A of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. With that late goal, Stojkovic's men send themselves to the World Cup as they finish unbeaten in the group. They won six out of their eight games, and will now be able to relax a little before they prepare for the competition next year. That won't be the case for the hosts though, who will be forced to go through the play-offs if they want to make it to Qatar. Who they will play remains to be seen, but they will still surely fancy their chances of victory considering they lost only one game in their qualifying group.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO