And another loss without Ruggs. We now have a 0-5 record when MVP Henry Ruggs III doesn't play. Will we ever win another game?. If Derek Carr putting 14 points on the board against the 28th ranked defense in the league wasn't enough - following a 16 point effort against the lowly 2-6 Giants - for extra credit, he tossed one of the worst interceptions I've ever seen in my life to Daniel Sorensen of all people. Sorensen - one of the worst defensive players I've ever witnessed. One could make the argument that it was the most embarrassing play in our brief history in Las Vegas because it was Sunday Night Football with millions watching....

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO