The days of November are marching along, and the light is getting scarcer, so I’ve been thinking about brighter days lately. Those moments that make you smile from just remembering. Recently, Seventeen and their comeback song “Rock with you” has been on the mind, along with Hospital Playlist, which concluded its second season a couple of months ago. Other songs like “Ghosting” by TXT have specific memories attached to them; this one reminds me of the height of the pandemic last year. But then there are tracks such as The8‘s playful “Side by Side” recall times of laughter.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO