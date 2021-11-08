CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Industries continue to face labor shortage; When will economy bounce back?

nwahomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndustries continue to face labor shortage; When will economy bounce back?. Industries continue to face labor shortage; When will economy bounce back?. Cancer Challenge: Survivors say great cancer care is critical. Walmart testing alternatives to...

www.nwahomepage.com

WUSA9

Employ Prince George's wants to help thousands find jobs in industries facing an extreme labor shortage

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — From Northern Virginia to Baltimore, Employ Prince George's wants to help put people back to work. Employ Prince George's announced its new Transportation and Logistics Consortium Industry Bridge Program, in partnership with Jobs for the Future and Prologis, to help those who are unemployed find jobs in some of the industries hit the hardest by COVID-19.
ECONOMY
NAZ Today

Businesses Face Labor and Supply Shortages

Across the country, businesses small and large are facing a shortage crisis as demand spikes significantly. The supply shortage is coming from a global halt in distribution and production of certain products. Cornish pasty, located in downtown Flagstaff, has been experiencing shortages in protective gear such as glove, to food items like butter. Another post-pandemic shortage that is prevalent across the country is the labor shortage. The restaurant says that many of their staff members did not return to work after the shutdown ended because they either moved to a different town or specialized in a different field of work while being trapped at home. Restaurant manager Ryan Hays says he and the remaining staff are adapting well considering the obstacles.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KXLY

Rise in Lending Is Another Sign Economy Is Bouncing Back

In another clear sign that the nation’s economy is returning to pre-COVID levels of activity, the number of new credit accounts being opened is on par with where it was before the pandemic set in. U.S. consumers were approved for 217 million new credit accounts in the third quarter of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Care#Cancer Challenge#Xna Olympic#Nwacc Brightwater Center
wfit.org

A labor shortage in the restaurant industry highlights the need for a change in workplace culture

The hospitality industry is at what could be a watershed moment. Restaurants are struggling to hire as the economy picks up again from the pandemic driven recession, and the staff shortage has shone a light on issues with restaurant culture. From improving pay and conditions to addressing harassment and mistreatment of staff, industry insiders say change is needed.
RESTAURANTS
WIBC.com

Annual IU Forecast Predicts Growing Economy, Despite Lingering Labor Shortage, Supply Chain Troubles

(INDIANAPOLIS) – IU’s Kelley School of Business is predicting economic growth next year, despite a pandemic hangover. IU’s Business Outlook Panel expects 4% growth, most of it in the first half of the year. Economist Kyle Anderson says the bullish forecast comes despite expectations that worker shortages and supply chain disruptions will continue for several more months. He says incomes are rising, though not as fast as they are nationally, and says that should translate into more consumer spending. And while the forecast anticipates growth of just .4% in manufacturing, Anderson anticipates a rebound in Indy’s tourism and hospitality business, which will drive economic growth overall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas’ manufactured housing industry faces labor shortage; supply chain crisis slows production

Texas’ manufactured housing industry continues to face a shortage in labor as supply of skilled labor shrinks for the fifth consecutive month, according to the latest data from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Through the Texas Manufactured Housing Survey, the research center asks manufacturers across...
TEXAS STATE
kjzz.org

Customers deal with long waits, closures as pharmacies face a labor shortage

If you’ve had to get a prescription filled recently, you may have spent more time on hold or in line at the pharmacy. If so, you’re not alone. Like many types of businesses, pharmacies across the state are experiencing a labor shortage, which is causing disruptions to them and their customers.
HEALTH
Business Insider

The construction industry needs a 'staggering' 2.2 million more workers to keep up with booming demand for houses amid the labor shortage

There's a boom in home sales, but historic shortages in labor and the supply of available homes. One industry group predicts the country needs 2.2 million more construction workers in the next three years. The group said labor shortages in the construction industry limit the supply of affordable or starter...
CONSTRUCTION
GoLocalProv

Employment Numbers Bounce Back: U.S. Economy Added 531,000 Jobs in October

U.S. jobs roared back in October, with the Department of Labor reporting Friday that nonfarm payrolls increased by 531,000,. The figure beat the Dow Jones estimate of 450,000. “Over 5.6 million jobs created. Under 5% unemployment,” President Joe Biden Tweeted on Friday. “This is a significant improvement from when I took office, and a sign that we are on the right track.”
ECONOMY
CBS News

About 7 million workers missing from U.S. economy as labor shortage persists

Unemployment numbers are falling in the U.S., with the October jobs report beating expectations, but labor shortages persist. A recent article in "The Atlantic" points out that about 7 million workers have left their jobs despite rising wages and a surging U.S. economy. The author of that piece, Derek Thompson, joins CBSN to discuss the disappearing workforce.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Morgan Auto Group CEO looks ahead as labor shortages, supply chain problems affect the industry

The CEO of Morgan Auto Group talked with the Business Journal about the acquisition and about shipping and inventory problems across the globe. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
WUHF

Labor shortages likely to continue despite strong job gains, experts say

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The U.S. economy added over a half-million jobs in October as the labor market’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic picked up steam, seemingly shaking off the drag created by the delta variant surge in late summer, but some uncertainty about the future remains. According to the Bureau...
ECONOMY

