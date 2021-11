BitFuFu announced a $400,000 price during the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS 2021) held in Dubai. The event was organized by Bitmain, one of the largest producers of encrypted mining machines in the market. During the event, BitFuFu, a cloud hashrate platform, presented its business model, development direction, and environmental protection concepts. The considerable prize was unprecedented and became one of the main focal points for the conference. Before the event, BitFuFu had already won the hearts of attending guests. Over 500 winners were awarded prizes, including hash rate education coupons and free cloud hashrate packages. Notably, this was by far the giant lottery for BitFuFu setting the bar higher for future lotteries.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO