JJ opens with some thoughts on the Knicks and Nets early in the season (01:23) before reacting to the horrific officiating we saw during Monday Night Football (04:11). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about some observations halfway through the NFL season, updated Super Bowl picks, and whether he’d buy stock in the Giants or Jets (08:48). Next, JJ answers some AMA (ask me anything) voicemails (43:23). And finally, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil stops by to talk college hoops and her new book The Big East (78:59).

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO