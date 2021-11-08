Isaac’s Farewell and Pie Opinion Is Fact, Vol. 2

For decades, the easiest way to determine whether a blockbuster was a success for its studio was by looking at the box office receipts: The more money the movie made, the better chance it would provide a strong return on investment. But it’s a bit trickier to deduce whether a blockbuster has met expectations when the project isn’t coming from a studio, but rather a streaming company. Ever since the 2017 release of Bright—a bonkers movie that its star Will Smith pitched as Training Day meets Lord of the Rings—Netflix has dabbled in making its own blockbusters, to mixed results. For every stinker like Bright or 6 Underground, there’s been a relative hit like Extraction or Army of the Dead, which might not end up on a critics’ year-end list but certainly clears the bar of “watchable enough that a Netflix subscriber shouldn’t be flipping through their phone during most of its running time.”

