Neil Harl, an Iowa State University agricultural law and economics professor who pushed for bankruptcy reforms during the 1980s farm crisis, died Thursday in Ames. He was 88. Harl, who was the Charles F. Curtiss distinguished professor of economics at Iowa State University, had a long career in academia, but may have been best known for two things: Devising a plan to slow the demise of family farms, and leading the unsuccessful fight to block the sale of ISU's WOI-TV in the 1990s.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO