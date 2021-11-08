Week 9 Awards

Yeah, I know. This is a season we all want to forget as soon as possible, and I am very much tempted to give the entire thing a giant “NO AWARD” and move on towards 2022. But there were still some things which were well worth remembering - over the course of a 162-game season, it could hardly be any other way. There may have been 110 losses, but there were still more than fifty victories. Therefore, each week for the next seven, we’ll be going through the process of nominating, voting for and awarding the honors in the SnakePit awards. It’s something we’ve been doing since 2006, making this the sixteenth annual celebration of good things Diamondback.

