Joao Cancelo has nailed down the Man City left-back spot and keeps impressing - and his former manager Gary Neville cannot speak highly enough of the "brilliant" defender. The City full-back set up both first-half goals in Saturday's Manchester derby and while Neville would doubtless prefer he had not done so against his beloved United, the former Red has nothing but admiration for a player he knows well from their time together at Valencia.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO